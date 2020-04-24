The news that spring sports athletes and coaches were bracing for became an inevitability on Thursday and arrived officially on Friday.
Following Governor Gina Raimondo’s decision to keep schools closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League announced Friday that the spring sports season is canceled.
The league had been hoping for an abbreviated season, setting a timeline for a return to action in early May, but it was contingent on the re-opening of schools.
“In our original statement, we said that we would hold a spring season if we returned to school,” said Sean Kelly, Chairman of the Principals’ Committee on Athletics Chairman and Cranston High School East principal. “Throughout this process, we have followed the guidelines set forth by Governor Gina Raimondo, the Rhode Island Department of Health, the Rhode Island Department of Education and our Superintendents. We are going to continue to do so. We are a school-based athletic program; therefore, if we do not return to school, we cannot return to sports.”
The winter sports season was truncated in March, with basketball state tournaments and two divisions of boys hockey finals yet to be completed. That decision also included a delay for the start of spring sports practices. Hope remained for a season, with the governor saying as recently as last week that it might not be necessary to keep schools closed, but the possibility of a full cancellation was on everybody’s mind.
“This is obviously devastating for everyone,” Kelly said. “It is devastating to all the student athletes, especially the seniors who have been waiting for their final high school season. It is devastating to all the schools. It is devastating to all of our communities. It is devastating to everyone. We do not take this decision lightly. It’s awful. There’s no other way to put it.”
The spring sports slate includes baseball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys tennis, boys volleyball, golf, outdoor track, softball and unified volleyball.
“As we all know, we are facing unprecedented circumstances,” said RIIL Executive Director Thomas Mezzanotte. “While we have all established protocols and emergency action plans for many types of situations, we simply have no playbook to follow for this unique global health crisis. Just as we made every effort to complete the winter tournament season, we remained hopeful that at least some form of a spring sports season would be possible and spent the past several weeks exploring many scenarios in the event that it could be saved. We had the best of intentions, but unfortunately were at the mercy of this deadly virus. We are dealing with a catastrophic situation, and the only way we can respond is in a way that supports the health and safety of our student-athletes and everyone involved.”
The spring season was circled on calendars for many area teams, particularly South Kingstown’s boys lacrosse and girls softball squads, who were set to enter as defending champions.
“We also commend our 36,000 student-athletes, school and district administrators, faculty, athletic directors and coaches at all our member schools,” Mezzanotte said. “You have shown great resilience, a willingness to adapt and support our student-athletes during this unprecedented time.
“To our senior student-athletes, we thank you for the positive contributions you made to your teams, schools and communities. While this worldwide event has caused you to grow up faster than planned, you all have very bright futures ahead. We hope the lessons learned while participating in education-based athletics, along with the friendships and memories made, will make a lasting impression.”
