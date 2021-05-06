PROVIDENCE — A simple formula worked for the 73rd consecutive time on Saturday afternoon.
“Every time we walk in, it’s about can we play good volleyball on our side of the net?” North Kingstown volleyball coach Brian Garrepy said. “Can we maintain a level of composure where we don’t get too high or too low?”
The answer was yes, as it has been every time the question has been posed since the 2017 season opener. The Skippers swept rival South Kingstown 25-16, 25-19, 25-18 to clinch their fourth consecutive state championship and their fourth straight undefeated season. They haven’t lost a match since falling in the 2016 championship.
The streak was tested amid different circumstances this season – a switch to spring, a shortened season, COVID concerns, back-to-back challenges from rival teams in the playoffs – but it lives on.
“We got all 11 of our regular season games in,” Garrepy said. “We played 14 matches and that’s awesome. There were some teams that got seven or eight in. We really made a focus on doing the right thing through COVID, trying to be happy about playing every day. This year was maybe even more special because we had to navigate all the twists and turns and we didn’t know if we were going to get here.”
Prout gave North Kingstown a scare in the semifinals and South Kingstown hoped to do the same as it rode a seven-match win streak into the title round. A semifinal team in 2019, the Rebels got off to a tough start this season but heated up at the perfect time and knocked off the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds on their way to the finals.
Picking off No. 1 was a tougher task. The Rebels struggled with unforced errors, particulary in the opening set, and North Kingstown had no trouble taking advantage. The Skippers played a steady brand of volleyball, sometimes tapping into their firepower and other times simply doing the job. The result was good either way.
“There’s definitely pressure in every game, but I feel like we just kind of stay level the whole time and really just focus on our side of the court,” senior Lauryn Mattiucci said.
It was the first-ever championship round meeting for the Skippers and Rebels.
“We’ve faced some really good teams over the years,” Garrepy said. “This South Kingstown team was as hot as any team coming into a final in these four runs. I knew they could swing out of the middle. They’ve got a couple of pins that can really play well. To see us maintain composure again in another one was pretty wild.”
North Kingstown took a 7-1 lead in the opening set, with five of the points coming off South Kingstown errors. Ava Mattiucci delivered a block and Abigail Ryno landed a kill for the other two points.
The Rebels worked their way back into the game, rallying to make it 15-12, but continued to struggle at the service line, where they committed six errors. The Skippers hit their stride down the stretch, winning 10 of the final 14 points to take the 25-16 victory. Josie Gustavson and Brooke Bolster had kills to close out the win.
South Kingstown built a 6-4 lead in the second set and stayed close through a Skipper surge. But North Kingstown wasn’t done. It turned a 13-12 lead into a 19-12 cushion with six consecutive points. Ava Mattiucci had an ace, Cassidy Cole delivered a block and Julia Caruolo slammed a kill. Ryno eventually closed out the 25-19 win with a kill.
It was more of the same in the third set as the Skippers steadily built their lead, never winning more than three points in a row but also never letting the Rebels get momentum. A Ryno kill broke a 7-7 tie and put the Skippers in front for good. With South Kingstown trying for one last push in the stretch run, the Skippers won the final three points of the night, with an ace by Caruolo closing out the win.
“I was just thinking about how it was our last high school point ever and how we’ve been there so many times,” senior Cadia Greene said. “It was just so exciting to celebrate with everyone.”
It felt familiar, of course, but extra special for the seniors.
“The feeling is the same every year, but it’s so awesome to feel that as a senior,” Lauryn Mattiucci said. “Knowing you won the match you worked for your whole life is pretty awesome.”
When the Skippers won the 2019 championship, they couldn’t have fathomed what their next journey together would look like. There were months without the sport they love, then a quiet fall. Finally, there was the ending they hoped for.
“Our goal this season was to get to today and to play on the last possible day,” Ava Mattiucci said. “This season, even though it was shortened, winning it is the icing on the cake.”
North Kingstown is the first team to win at least four titles in a row since East Providence, which won five straight from 2002 to 2005. The program has now won 10 girls volleyball championships, second only to Toll Gate’s gold standard of 14, which included runs of five and four in a row.
“We talked about it just being an incredible run and being proud to be a part of it – not really looking at it historically,” Garrepy said. “I think what they’ve accomplished is pretty special. We’ll leave it at that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.