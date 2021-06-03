The PawSox are gone.
Baseball on summer nights is still here.
The Ocean State Waves and Newport Gulls open their seasons in the New England Collegiate Baseball League this week. With the PawSox in Worcester, the NECBL clubs represent – for the first time – the highest level of baseball that will be played in Rhode Island this summer.
If a trip or two to McCoy Stadium was part of every summer, it’s time to head south to Old Mountain Field and Cardines Field. You’ll find different experiences, certainly, but you won’t be disappointed.
Summer collegiate baseball has grown in popularity around the country, offering fans a chance to catch a future star from a front-row seat. Those stars are obviously a few more steps away from the big time than minor leaguers but you’ll see plenty of talent on the field. The nearby Cape Cod Baseball League reels in the nation’s best each summer, but the NECBL is in the next tier, with nearly 200 alumni going on to Major League Baseball.
The Gulls are the gold standard in the league, with more championships than any other franchise. Across the bridges, the Waves made their debut in 2013 and have twice finished as the NECBL runner-up.
Newport’s exports include Dodgers catcher Will Smith, Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman, Indians reliever James Karinchak and 2019 No. 4 overall draft pick J.J. Bleday. The Gulls annually bring in young talent from some of the top college baseball programs in the country like Vanderbilt, Louisville and UCLA. If you can’t have Red Sox prospect Triston Casas at McCoy Stadium, how about his brother Gavin at Cardines Field? He’ll be joining the Gulls from Vanderbilt this summer.
The Waves have made their mark by drawing from outside the power conferences and building rosters with continuity and chemistry. Two former Waves – Mike Gerber and Richard Lovelady – have played in the big leagues. Mets pitching prospect Tony Dibrell is the highest-drafted player in franchise history, having gone in the fourth round in 2017.
Both the Gulls and Waves annually welcome in some local talent, too, with players from URI and Bryant dotting the rosters and local high school products also in the fold.
Their home diamonds can’t match the spectacle of a packed house at McCoy Stadium, but it’s a fun atmosphere in both Newport and Wakefield. Cardines Field is a jewel of a ballpark that’s on bucket lists for many a baseball traveler. The Gulls ranked 10th nationally in summer collegiate attendance in 2019, averaging 2,400 fans per night. Home games in Newport are typically on Monday, Wednesday and Friday nights. General admission tickets cost $5.
Old Mountain Field doesn’t have the stadium feel but there’s something to be said for camping out in a beach chair down the third-base line. There’s plenty of room for kids to chase foul balls and jump into between-inning promotions. Sight lines will be better this summer with the town installing a new, pro-style backstop and netting. Tickets cost $5. Frontline workers will receive free family four packs all summer.
The Gulls and Waves have developed a friendly rivalry over the years. They’ll meet seven times this season.
Around the country, there are shining examples of summer ball teams picking up the slack for departed minor league clubs. The Madison Mallards lead the nation in attendance, in the same ballpark vacated by a Class A team. The Savannah Bananas have become a sensation as they replaced the South Atlantic League’s Sand Gnats. With McCoy Stadium sitting vacant, the Gulls and Waves won’t be direct replacements, but they possess much of the same appeal.
Minor league baseball is legendary for its promotions and hijinx and summer ball has embraced the same approach. College players are even more likely than their professional counterparts to join in the fun.
The 2021 season will be extra special. The NECBL didn’t play in 2020 due to the pandemic. With all players required to be vaccinated, the return should be pretty close to normal. Capacity limits for outdoor sporting events have been lifted.
Expect the players to be primed for the opportunity. A year ago, they were scrambling for summer ball opportunities, with only a handful of leagues operating. With a deeper talent pool in college baseball due to extra eligibility for last year’s seniors, underclassmen will be chomping at the bit to prove themselves in summer ball. And the perspective gained from seeing their 2020 college seasons cut short is still front and center. They’ll be running hard on every ground ball, playing every game like it’s a big one, and embracing what the return of their teams means for local communities.
What else could you ask for on a summer night?
