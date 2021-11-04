SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Play a solid game. Give the ball to Ryan.
That formula has worked a number of times for the South Kingstown football team this season, and it worked again in the biggest game of the year Monday night.
The Rebels dominated defensively against East Greenwich and broke out of offensive doldrums with a touchdown march powered by Ryan Hazard. The bruising senior carried the ball on every snap in a second half drive and capped his own personal 82-yard march with a 1-yard touchdown. Ian Lupoli’s extra point made the difference as the Rebels clinched a spot in the state championship bracket with a 7-6 win over East Greenwich at Curtis Corner Middle School.
“I felt like David Letterman, trying a million different things. We put Aidan Jones in at fullback and gave the ball to Hazard at the tail and the game started to turn,” South Kingstown coach Gerry Zannella said. “It’s a testament to the guys. Whatever we attempt to do, they give a solid effort and they don’t quit. Even when we were down 6-0, they were just like, ‘OK, let’s keep going.’”
The win cements South Kingstown’s spot as a top-four team in Division I and sets up a semifinal date with La Salle. The Rebels will visit the Rams on Saturday at 6 p.m.
That status in the top four represents an impressive climb for the current senior class, who hadn’t been part of a winning season before this year. South is in the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and in the top-tier bracket for the first time since 2015.
“This is what we dreamed of,” senior Nate Ambrad said. “This is where we always wanted to be. It’s crazy to be here.”
The Rebels knew they needed to win Monday to secure a spot; a loss would have put Central into the No. 2 seed from Division I-A and dropped the Rebels into the second-tier Division I bracket.
It was tough sledding on that quest. While South Kingstown’s defense was stout as always, the offense continued to struggle. East Greenwich keyed on the run game and limited the Rebels to just one first down in the opening half. It was a scoreless game at the break.
“I’ve got to give East Greenwich a ton of credit,” Zannella said. “Coach George does an outstanding job with those guys. He really had his guys dialed into what we do, and it was evident.”
With offense so hard to come by, special teams and turnovers shaped up as potential game-changers. Sure enough, South Kingstown had a bad snap on a punt early in the second half, setting East Greenwich up deep in Rebel territory. Michael Balsamo converted a fourth down with a 2-yard run to get the Avengers moving. Parke Hardesky then tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Matt McKenzie. Hazard blocked the extra point, keeping it a 6-0 game.
That was just the beginning for Hazard.
South Kingstown picks its spots with its big running back and chose a drive late in the third quarter this time. Jones, the team’s middle linebacker, stepped in at fullback to block for him, and Hazard went to work.
“Beginning of the game, I wasn’t really feeling myself on offense,” Hazard said. “Coach started calling my number, and I was like, ‘OK, I got this.’ Got the first down. He called it again, and I was like, ‘OK, I guess we’re doing this.’ Kept pushing, play after play, he kept calling my number. I don’t even know how many carries it was.”
It was 10 plays in a row, as Hazard chewed up 82 yards. He capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Lupoli’s PAT gave South Kingstown the 7-6 lead.
“We’re able to come out in the fourth quarter and give it to a 270-pound running back,” Zannella said. “East Greenwich is in the same situation as us, a lot of guys going both ways, not as much depth. Now, you’ve got to get off a block, get through Aidan Jones, and then go tackle a 270-pound running back. In the fourth quarter, that’s hard. And he’s a special player. I’m glad I’ve got him.”
East Greenwich punted on its next drive but got one more chance with 3:02 left. Hardesky completed key passes to Jonah Hill to move the Avengers into South Kingstown territory, and some penalties on the Rebels took them further. The drive stalled just shy of the red zone. On fourth-and-9 with 34 seconds left, Hardesky scrambled and was stopped well short of the marker. The defensive stop preserved the win for the Rebels.
“We’re just determined and we know what it takes in the fourth quarter,” Ambrad said. “All year, our defense had to make a late stand. We know we’ve been in this situation, and we know what to do.”
“This senior class, we’ve all had a lot of close games that we lost,” Hazard said. “So I think we just learned to dig in, use our heart and make it happen.”
The challenge ahead is a significant one. La Salle delivered a perfect record in league play and has some of the top players in the state. The Rams clinched the top seed in Division I-B with a 47-14 win over North Kingstown last week.
“We always love to play the best, but we know what they bring,” Ambrad said.
Whatever happens, the Rebels will still be alive, either advancing to the state championship or dropping to the D-I bracket and getting another shot. Either way, they’re thrilled to be in the top four.
“It’s huge,” Hazard said. “I remember in the past, we were good but we weren’t one of the top teams. To be one of the top four in our senior year, it’s a great feeling.”
