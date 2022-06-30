South Kingstown is reasserting its dominance in District 3 Senior Little League. The program won four consecutive district titles from 2016 to 2019, and is looking for another this summer.
South opened the four-team bracket with a 7-1 win over North Kingstown/Wickford on Saturday at Old Mountain Field, then blew past East Greenwich on Sunday to advance to the championship round.
South Kingstown was set to host East Greenwich on Wednesday, with a chance to win the title. Results of the game were not available at press time.
SK starts strong in 11-year-old tourney
South Kingstown was the district runner-up in the 9/10-year-old bracket last year and most of those players are on the 11-year-old club this summer, fueling high hopes. The start was strong, as South Kingstown beat West Warwick in lopsided fashion on Tuesday.
South Kingstown was slated to visit North Kingstown/Wickford on Wednesday, with results unavailable at press time. NKW had a bye through the first round.
SK softball opens with win
Off its first-ever district softball championship last year, South Kingstown moved to the verge of another on Tuesday night. The 12-year-old squad beat East Greenwich 14-4 in the first game of a best-of-three series for the title. Game two was slated for Wednesday night, with results unavailable at press time.
