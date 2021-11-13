SOUTH KINGSTOWN - The competition will get tougher, of course, but the University of Rhode Island women's basketball team has dominated in the early part of its highly anticipated season.
Picked second in the Atlantic 10's preseason poll, the Rams blew past Dartmouth in their season opener on Tuesday, then blasted Merrimack 106-42 in their home opener on Wednesday night at the Ryan Center. The 64-point margin of victory is the largest in the history of the program.
“I'm really, really proud of the way the girls stayed locked in,” head coach Tammi Reiss said. “We talk about initiating and we talk about finishing, for 40 minutes. It doesn't matter what the score is. It doesn't matter who the opponent is. We do us. It's who we are. They did a great job, one through 14, of stepping on the floor and being ready to compete for 40 minutes.'
It wasn't too long ago that the Rams were on the other side of lopsided defeats. Before Reiss took over in 2019, the program had delivered just one winning season in the last 14 years. With a breakthrough last year and a significant influx of talent joining the fight this year, that history seems firmly in the rearview mirror.
“I tell them all the time, you have one opportunity to make your mark and leave your legacy,” Reiss said. “I think I'm a pretty good judge of talent. Everywhere I've coached, I know when we have good teams. Syracuse, when we went to the national championship game, I used to tell them, 'I don't know who you guys think you are, but you are really good.' Another team down in Virginia. This team here has it. They've got that. And I tell them every day we're going to be A-10 champs and you're going to leave your mark and a legacy that's never been done.”
URI started Friday's game with a 14-0 run, then went up 27-4 later in the first quarter. Merrimack never got back into the game as URI maintained that high bar throughout.
A balanced scoring attack featured five players in double figures, with two newcomers leading the way. Freshman Emmi Rinat scored 17 points and Seton Hall transfer Dez Elmore finished with 15. Emmanuelle Tahane added 14 points and 13 rebounds, Dolly Cairns scored 13 points and Marie-Paule Foppossi delivered 12 points.
“It feels great to have a team where everybody can contribute to the game,” Tahane said. “We have a long season, so having a lot of weapons sharing the minutes is going to be good for us this year.”
Rhody scored 60 points before halftime and reached 100 points in a game for the first time since a 105-70 win over Temple on Feb. 20, 1996. The previous largest margin of victory for the program was 58.
URI shot 55 percent from the field and made 14 of 24 3-point attempts.
“That's kind of what we preach in practice – just all of us competing against each other,” Cairns said. “The biggest thing tonight was just to focus on ourselves. I think we got better as a team. That's what we strive to do every game.”
The Rams will host Coppin State on Sunday before a jump in competition next Wednesday with a trip to Providence.
