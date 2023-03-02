Joe Montana? John Elway? Sure. What ‘90s kid didn’t love them.
Dave Giorgi’s favorite role model, though, played a little closer to home.
“I said this in my interview – yeah I grew up loving Joe Montana and John Elway,” Giorgi said. “But in my backyard, it was Matt Swistak. That’s who I wanted to be.”
That would be North Kingstown High School quarterback Matt Swistak. Giorgi grew up watching Skipper football, and his deep roots in the program continue to blossom. He had his own career as North’s quarterback, then served as an assistant coach for more than a decade.
Now, Giorgi is his alma mater’s next head coach.
“I’m so blessed to have the opportunity,” Giorgi said. “Where the program has been since Joe Gilmartin took over, I didn’t want to see the tradition leave. Fran Dempsey left it in great shape. What we’ve built the last 10 years, I want to continue it.”
Giorgi’s experience as an assistant and his part in the program’s rise made him an easy choice. He was part of the original coaching staff that Gilmartin assembled, a group that steered the Skippers into an incredible resurgence. And he stayed on when Dempsey – another member of that staff – took over and kept the Skippers rolling. It was only natural to keep that pipeline going.
Giorgi’s history with the Skippers make the hire extra special. It’s something of a dream job for him.
“On Friday nights, that’s where I want to be – being at these football games and being part of this strong community,” Giorgi said.
Dempsey stepped down following the 2022 campaign, his third at the helm, due to family considerations. He hoped one of his assistants would become a candidate, and it was Giorgi who stepped up.
“The number one thing was my family,” Giorgi said. “I have a 5-year-old son. It was a conversation with my wife and him, saying, ‘This is like having another full-time job. If you’re not on board, I will not pursue it.’ My wife is my best friend, my everything and she was all about it. She was like, ‘This is your passion.’”
It has been for a long time. Giorgi remembers watching from the stands at the 1993 RIIL Super Bowl, where the Skippers lost to Portsmouth. When it was his turn to suit up, he was a three-year starter at quarterback. He also played baseball for the Skippers and went on to play collegiately at New Haven and CCRI.
A chance encounter with Gilmartin opened the door to coaching.
“I knew Joe from Davisville Middle School, when he was there as a teacher,” Giorgi said. “We reconnected at a fundraiser for a flag football event in Narragansett. I heard he got the job and I was congratulating him. He said, ‘I need a staff. I could use you as my quarterbacks coach.’”
Giorgi’s close friend Matt Miller – who would later become his brother-in-law – was joining the staff, as well. Giorgi hadn’t planned on getting into coaching but decided to take the plunge. He was on staff for Gilmartin’s first year at the helm in 2012, when the Skippers were coming off three consecutive winless seasons.
Giorgi has also been an assistant coach for the Skipper baseball team
“It was a great experience and a great introduction to coaching,” Giorgi said. “Learning from Coach Gilmartin was the best thing that could happen to me. I’m very thankful for him. If I don’t have that conversation with him, I’m not in this job today.”
North steadily improved from those lean years, eventually winning the Division II championship in 2017 and emerging since then as the top public school program in the state. Under Dempsey, the Skippers won the 2021 D-I championship.
After Dempsey’s departure, the head coaching job figured to draw plenty of interest, but keeping it in the family made perfect sense.
“I say it all the time, Joe built the foundation, Fran put the floors and the doors in,” Giorgi said. “My job is to finish building this house.”
Giorgi is working to assemble his coaching staff and is excited to welcome Miller and Bill Piva back after a few years away. Both were members of Gilmartin’s original staff.
Giorgi’s first team may be a little on the young side but won’t be lacking in talent. The school’s freshman football team beat Bishop Hendricken this past season. And the incoming freshman class was very successful at the youth level.
“We have some really good, young players,” Giorgi said. “I’m really excited with the talent that we have.”
Giorgi wants to build depth and has plans to keep the chemistry strong. The goal is to keep the good times rolling.
“My goal is to get us to be the best program in the state,” Giorgi said. “You’re not going to hear me say anything about best public school. My ultimate goal is to get us to the top.”
