Five in a row.
The North Kingstown girls volleyball team closed out another undefeated regular season with a sweep of Portsmouth last Thursday.
It’s the fifth consecutive perfect campign for the Skippers, who went 16-0 this year and have now won 89 consecutive league and playoff matches, dating back to the 2017 season.
Another streak will be on the line in the playoffs as the Skippers chase their fifth consecutive Division I championship.
Aiming to peak at the right time, the Skippers won their last three maatches by sweep, after getting pushed to five sets by Coventry on Oct. 19.
The playoffs are set to begin on Monday. North Kingstown is the top seed from Division I-South and will host D-I-North No. 4 Cranston East at 6:30 p.m.
In other local D-I action, South Kingstown will also play Monday, at La Salle in the quarterfinals. Prout, the No. 2 seed from D-I-South, will host Cumberland on Friday.
Mariners stay perfect
The Narragansett girls volleyball team has also wrapped up an undefeated regular season.
Heavy favorites in Division IV, the Mariners closed out their perfect run with a sweep of Paul Cuffee School last Thursday. The win put the Mariners at 16-0 heading into the playoffs, with all the wins via 3-0 sweeps.
The top-seeded Mariners have a bye to the semifinals, which are set for next week.
Collision course?
The teams will try not to look ahead, but everyone can peek at a potential semifinal showdown in Division I boys soccer. North Kingstown is the No. 2 seed and South Kingstown is the No. 3. If both advance past the quarterfinals, they would meet in the semis.
The Skippers took their win streak right to the end, closing out a 12-2-1 season with a victory over Cumberland. The Skippers haven’t lost since Sept. 18 and are the No. 2 seed for the playoffs. They’ll host a quarterfinal game on Saturday night, with their opponent to be determined.
The Rebels won seven of their final eight games to finish 12-3. They’re set to host a quarterfinal game on Friday night, against the winner of a preliminary round game between Tolman and Portsmouth.
