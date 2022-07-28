South Kingstown Little League’s senior division all-stars squeezed a few more memorable moments into their summer before the end of the road at the East Regional tournament in Maine.
After staying alive with a walk-off win over Delaware on Friday, the Rhode Island state champions lost 10-5 to Maryland on Saturday as their run came to a close. South Kingstown was one of the last four teams standings – and the last New England team – in the tournament.
“Knowing the level of competition, we went a little further than I anticipated,” manager Frank Gallucci said. “They were locked in. They did really well. We ran into a Maryland team that was really tough. But there were no tears or anything. I think they really had a good experience.”
The loss ended one of the best runs in South Kingstown Little League history. The state title was the league’s first in 62 years, and the regional trip was a fun experience. On the field, both of South’s regional wins were walk-offs.
“It was just a great summer,” Gallucci said. “Seeing 14 teenagers lock in the way they did – that’s not easy. And they also had lot of fun off the field up here. Just being away as a team was great.”
The game against Delaware was an extra-innings thriller. A four-run third inning staked South Kingstown to the lead before Delaware tied the game with a run in the seventh. Luca Gobis came on as a pinch-runner and started the inning on second base. Brayden Rosen moved him over with a perfect bunt.
“I told Brayden, ‘Right now, your team needs you to lay down the best bunt of your life,’” Gallucci said. “He said, ‘You’ve got it, coach.’ And he did.”
Patrick Ruhle followed with a deep fly ball to left-center field. The catch was made, but Gobis had no trouble tagging up with the winning run.
“Pat Ruhle hit a shot,” Gallucci said. “They didn’t even try the throw. We tagged him up from third and he scored.”
The win streak looked like it might continue on Saturday as South Kingstown raced to a 3-0 in the first inning of its matchup with Berlin, Maryland. But the Maryland club tied the game in the third, then broke the tie with two runs in the fourth. Two more runs in the fifth and three in the sixth broke the game open.
South Kingstown tallied 11 hits but couldn’t sustain a rally, outside of a two-run burst in the seventh inning. Maryland stopped the comeback efforts there, as a scoreless seventh capped off the win.
“We put up three quick, but once they got to our pitchers, they really hit the ball well,” Gallucci said. “It wasn’t even errors or things like that. They just swung the bats.”
New Jersey’s East Vineland Little League beat Maryland 2-0 on Monday to win the regional title, earning a trip to the Senior League World Series in South Carolina.
South Kingstown headed home but is already thinking about the possibilities for next summer, with only three players aging out.
“This team was super young,” Gallucci said. “We only had three 16-year-olds. They’ve been talking about it already. Give me seven or eight and I think we’d be in really good shape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.