SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The South Kingstown girls soccer team squeaked out a 1-0 win over the Barrington Eagles on Monday night during a defensive Division I Girls Soccer non-league showdown at Curtis Corner Middle School.
The Rebels scored the game-winning goal during the 62nd minute when Malia Young booted a cross into the Barrington penalty area, and then Brianna Olszewski got a foot on it, before Finley Carr, a junior forward, fired past Helena DeFanti, the Eagles goalkeeper, who went to the ground.
“That’s the kind of goal we needed to be honest,” South Kingstown head coach Scott Rollins said. “We haven’t been scoring, so anything that goes in we’re happy with.”
The Rebels improved their overall record to 4-6-2 with the victory and sit at 2-5-2 in the league.
“It’s amazing,” Carr said. “We’ve been so stressed out because we know we’re so much better than what our record has been showing, and it’s just such a relief to finally get that win and the little push to just motivate us to keep going.”
South Kingstown junior goalkeeper Adaline Cook made three saves in the game while DeFanti stopped eight shots for the Eagles.
“Every one of our games is a defensive battle, so it was nice to come out on top,” Rollins said. “We’ve been scuffling the last two weeks, so this was a good win for us.”
“Every game we’ve had has been close,” Rollins said. “We were playing the top teams and losing by a goal. So, I know that we’re a few breaks from it being the opposite record for us, and having six wins instead of the five losses, but I’m just proud that we were able to pull this one out today. They’re (Barrington) a tough defending team.”
The Rebels played again at home on Wednesday night against East Providence (0-4-1) in league action, but that score was unavailable at press time. South Kingstown will play next on Friday at Chariho (2-3-1).
