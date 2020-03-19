NORTH KINGSTOWN — In the final minute of a blowout win, Nolan Bush hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to give the North Kingstown boys basketball team a 90-60 win over Blackstone Valley Prep in the opening round of the state tournament.
It may have been the last basket of the Rhode Island high school basketball season.
The matchup between the Skippers and the Pride had the latest tipoff of the night among a full slate of state tournament games around Rhode Island. It was a strange night, already, even if tournaments had gone on. Some schools limited the crowd to parents or guardians only due to concerns over coronavirus. Others closed the gym to fans completely. Some put a cap on attendance or checked temperatures at the gate. The next day, a decision to close schools forced the Rhode Island Interscholastic League to cancel the remainder of the winter sports season.
That made the final buzzer at North Kingstown’s A. Lenore Cranston Gymnasium the final buzzer of the season.
The Skipper boys and girls teams had taken the court knowing that they could be playing their final games. On Wednesday night, the NBA suspended its season in sudden fashion. College basketball conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament followed suit Thursday. The RIIL pushed forward with plans to play, but the writing was on the wall.
“I told them before the game, ‘This is the state championship game,’” North Kingstown girls coach Bob Simeone said. “‘Because we may not play tomorrow.’”
Beyond what was hanging over their heads, the Skippers had to get used to the quiet of a sparsely attended game. Parents or guardians, essential staff, a few media members and a handful of junior varsity players scattered across stands that would have normally been full – and rocking.
“It was kind of quiet,” freshman Jillian Rogers said. “It kind of screwed with our heads a little bit but we just tried to continue to play our game.”
They managed to focus on the task at hand.
The girls team dispatched Cumberland 49-27, using a pair of 10-0 runs in the first half to take control. After a dry spell early in the second half – more than seven minutes without a point – the Skippers scored 12 straight to pull away. Rogers led North Kingstown with 16 points.
“We just wanted to get as hyped up as we could because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Roger said. “We wanted to play as hard as we could.”
The North Kingstown boys were coming off a heartbreaker in the Division I finals, where they lost to Bishop Hendricken. Recent history had them on upset alert. Hendricken lost in the 2019 D-I final and was ousted in the first round of the state tournament.
Blackstone Valley Prep gave the Skippers a decent challenge early, weathering an early storm and working its way back to a seven-point deficit at halftime. But North Kingstown surged early in the second half, using an 18-3 run to bump the lead into the 20s. They eventually ran away with the victory.
“Yesterday in practice, it seemed like the guys were kind of waiting because the rumors had started that we might not be playing,” coach Aaron Thomas said. “Today, the focus was pretty good. These guys play well to the crowd and the crowd really wasn’t here, so we had to make our own crowd with the guys on the bench.”
Senior Nick Sacchetti piled up 31 points in what ended up being his final game.
“We knew the possibilities of this being the last game,” Sacchetti said. “We just wanted to enjoy the possibility of playing together for the last time, but we also knew this was a playoff game. We weren’t taking this lightly at all. We didn’t take it any differently. It felt a little weird, but two minutes into the game, you’re locked in.”
Clay Brochu scored 22 points before departing with a wrist injury. Thomas believed the prognosis was good but Brochu, of course, never got the chance to return to the court. He leaves as the program’s all-time leading scorer.
It was unusual for teams to end the season with a playoff win and not celebrate.
On this night, there was no such thing as business as usual.
