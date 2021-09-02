Any old opponent would equal excitement. Fall football returns to Kingston as Meade Stadium hosts a game under the lights with a big crowd expected.
There’s a little bit of extra juice with in-state foe Bryant visiting for Saturday night’s season opener at 6 p.m.
This will be just the second meeting all-time on the gridiron between URI and Bryant, and the first since the Bulldogs joined Division I in 2008. The addition of the game means the Rams will play both other D-I programs in the state, with the annual Governor’s Cup against Brown also on the schedule. Brown and Bryant are also playing in October.
“I think it’s outstanding. Back when John Vanner, an associate AD of ours, was doing our schedule, we made it happen. [Athletic Director] Thorr Bjorn has always wanted to have that game, and it certainly makes sense. When you can sit there and play two in-state rivals and be able to establish a state championship at the college level, I think it’s really cool. We’re looking forward to it. We’re supposed to have a long contract with them. We were unable to kick it off last spring when we were going to open it up, but we’re excited to get them here and excited to go play.”
The Rams and Bulldogs will meet at Meade Stadium at 6 p.m. It will be URI’s first home game since March 27, in the abbreviated spring season, which was truncated soon after. It’s the first night game since URI made its debut under the lights in 2019 with games against Delaware and Stony Brook that September. With last year’s capacity limits now lifted, it will also be a welcome back to campus for Rhody fans.
“I think it’s going to be sold out. I’ve been hearing that tickets are very scarce,” Fleming said. “They’ll find a way to get people into the stadium if you want to come out and watch a good football game and come out and enjoy Meade Stadium at night. Those were two great experiences back in 2019, which obviously feels 16 years ago. It’s a great night of football and we’d love to have everybody hanging all over the place.”
Fans will get a glimpse of a team that could be poised for big things. The spring season featured two dramatic wins over Top 25 teams, which sent the Rams into the Top 25 themselves. A host of big contributors return.
“Any time you have success, there’s confidence that goes along with that,” Fleming said. “We had two character wins. Disappointing finish versus Delaware then obviously COVID beat us. It’s a good group and they carry the confidence, but I wouldn’t say it’s momentum. Every year is a new year and we’re starting off fresh. We’re 0-0 and we have to go prepare ourselves to play our best football that we can on Saturday.”
URI and Bryant last met in 2002, when Bryant was in Division II. The Bulldogs moved to Division I in 2008 and have become a contender in the Northeast Conference. Under second-year head coach Chris Merritt, the Bulldogs went 2-2 in their spring season. Leading rusher Daniel Adeboboye returns. The Bulldogs could trot out James Madison transfer Gage Moloney at quarterback.
“Their running back is a beast. He’s going to be a tough tackle. They’ve got a solid group of receivers. Defensively, they play extremely hard. It’s going to be a tough out,” Fleming said. “They’re a good NEC football team and they’ll be looking to go ahead and take advantage of a victory over Rhode Island because of what we’ve earned in terms of credibility. We’ve got to go play well and it’s going to take everybody to get it in the books as a W.”
