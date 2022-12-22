SOUTH KINGSTOWN — With a win Friday night, the South Kingstown High School girls basketball team has already gotten off to a better start than last year’s 0-5 stumble.
No surprise given the way the Rebels played.
Defense was clamping down, the ball was moving and shots were falling as the Rebels blew past St. Raphael 65-29 for their first league win.
After a loss to La Salle in their season opener, the Rebels moved to 1-1 on the year.
“I think they’re doing the things we want them to do more,” head coach Rob Cruz said. “They’re seeing the court and working together, not worrying about who scores as long as South Kingstown does. The ball was moving around really well and we got shots in rhythm.”
The bad start last season didn’t define the Rebels’ year. They shook it off and emerged as a contender, eventually making the semifinals of the Division I playoffs. With a good returning nucleus and some standout newcomers, they seem capable of being a contender again, and they showed flashes of the potential on Friday.
The Saints may be headed for a building year and the Rebels made good use of their advantages. They allowed just seven points in the first half, and raced to a 16-0 run, which turned a 9-5 cushion late in the first quarter into a 25-5 lead late in the second. It was 25-7 at the break.
The defense limited the Saints and also created offense for the Rebels, as they frequently converted turnovers into points.
“They played really good defense, but we still have to work on our man-to-man defense,” Cruz said.
The Saints made a little more headway in the third quarter, but the Rebels were even more explosive thanks to some hot shooting from beyond the arc. Carsen Hill and Finley Carr both caught fire as the Rebels pushed out to a 40-15 advantage after three quarters.
The bench delivered the finishing touch in the fourth quarter, as the Rebels kept rolling.
“It was a total team effort,” Cruz said. “The girls are supporting each other, moving the ball. Still got a long way to go, but I’m impressed. I’m happy with the win.”
Hill finished with 18 points and Carr scored 13 to lead the Rebels. Hill is a freshman following in the footsteps of three older sisters who were standout players for South.
Another freshman, Zoe Knight, looks capable of becoming a major post presence for the Rebels. She grabbed more than her share of rebounds on Friday and blocked a few shots, while chipping in with seven points. Another freshman, Abigail O’Rourke, came off the bench and hit a 3-pointer.
“We’ve got two freshmen who are going to play big minutes, and we’ve got a third who can really play,” Cruz said. “Abbie was sick so she’s been out for a little bit, but she’s working back. I’m excited about the freshmen.”
The Rebels also had some balance in the scoring column. Abby McDonald tallied nine points, Victoria Hancock had seven and Malia Young scored six.
South was coming off a 54-44 loss to La Salle in their season opener.
“La Salle was tough, but it was good for us, because now we know where we have to be,” Cruz said.
The Rebels were back in action on Tuesday against Westerly and prevailed 64-49 to go to 2-1 on the season.
