NARRAGANSETT — The move to Division II is going well for the Narragansett boys soccer team, but the last two games left the Mariners wishing it was going a little bit better.
After a 4-1 start to the season, the Mariners lost a pair of games last week. Westerly handed them a 4-1 defeat on Monday. Coventry prevailed 3-0 on Thursday night at the Narragansett Community Athletic Complex.
The matchup with Coventry marked the halfway point of the season, and the Mariners are hitting it with a 4-3 league record.
For a team that made two straight championship games in Division III, it’s a solid showing, with room for improvement. The season began with a win over Chariho, then a 1-0 loss to Tiverton in a rematch of last year’s title game. The Mariners followed with wins over Shea, Smithfield and Burrillville before last week’s defeats.
Westerly is in a similar slot in the standings, but ran past the Mariners, becoming the first team to score more than two goals against Narragansett all season.
Coventry is leading the league with a 5-0-2 record, but the Mariners were plenty competitive, despite having two key players out with injuries. The action was mostly even, but Coventry broke a 0-0 tie with three second-half goals. The Mariners had chances, too, but couldn’t convert and were shut out for just the second time this season.
Coventry’s Nathaniel Kelling broke the scoreless deadlock just three minutes into the second half, when he buried a shot on a counter-attack. Narragansett had gotten a good look at the net just before, but the shot was saved.
The Mariners had the next two big chances. Jacob Biafore blasted a one-timer from 30 yards out that went just wide in the 45th minute. Alex Laplume set up Pieter Mushen with a pretty through ball two minutes later, and Mushen put a hard shot on net. Coventry goalie Alex Marcotte made a diving save.
The Oakers then made it 2-0 in the 50th minute as Nathan Blissmar’s one-timer took a tricky bounce and found the back of the net.
Narragansett kept pushing. Aidan Hayes hit the cross-bar with a header off a corner kick in the 61st minute, and went high on a breakaway shot in the 71st minute.
Coventry delivered the final blow with a goal by Israel Anderson in the final two minutes.
It was a performance that showed the Mariners they can play with anybody in the division. But it was also a frustrating one due to the missed opportunities.
Narragansett has a week off before beginning the second half of its season on Friday at Hope High School. The next home game for the Mariners is Oct. 12 against West Warwick.
