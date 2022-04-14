SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Conference play is generally where the rubber meets the road for the University of Rhode Island baseball team. Every so often, the Rams put themselves in the mix for the postseason in the non-conference portion of the season, but their Atlantic 10 slate is what really counts.
That’s been especially true this season. In the midst of a 3-20 start, A-10 play loomed as a beacon of hope and the Rams have seized their chance by winning each of their first two conference series. After taking two of three from Dayton on the opening weekend of league play, the Rams shook off a Friday loss to St. Bonaventure last week to win the series over the Bonnies. A 13-1 victory on Sunday clinched it.
“The message was to keep grinding it out, keep getting better,” head coach Raphael Cerrato said. “Every season, we go in hoping to put ourselves in position for an at-large bid. After the first three weeks, we knew that wasn’t happening. There have been seasons where we did have a chance. The way this went early on, it was sort of like, ‘We don’t care about the wins and losses early. We just have to start playing good baseball. And if we play good baseball, we’re capable of winning a lot of games, especially in conference.’”
Injuries and a tough schedule conspired for the rough first month-and-a-half. The Rams are without two veteran, middle-of-the-order bats in Billy Butler and Xavier Vargas. Justin Cherry, a possible Friday starter in the pitching rotation, has yet to throw an inning.
The teams URI faced early were not exactly sympathetic. Tennessee is sitting at 31-1 and ranked No. 1 in the country. Auburn and Connecticut are both ranked in the top 20. Bryant is a perennial contender in the NEC. William & Mary is one of the top teams in the Colonial Athletic Association and South Alabama is 20-10 on the year.
“I think it was just getting our confidence back and realizing a bunch of the teams we played ealry are some of the best teams in college baseball,” Addison Kopack said. “I know some of the scores look pretty bad, but we definitely competed in those games. Coming back into A-10 play, we needed to realize we’re playing good baseball, we’re still a good team. If we play good baseball, wins should start coming.”
The Rams lost their first 13 games of the season before breaking through for a win over Sacred Heart on March 16. They also took one game each from Bryant and UConn.
URI lost to Dayton in their A-10 opener April 1, but rebounded with two straight wins. It was a similar script against a struggling St. Bonaventure team, which won 6-4 on Friday. The Rams left 22 runners on base.
“Friday was frustrating,” Cerrato said. “We left 22 guys on base. We just didn’t get the big hit. Nine out of 10 times, you score 10 runs in that situation and the game’s not even close. But I like how we responded. We took care of business against a team that we should take care of business against.”
URI rode a strong performance from Dom Picone for a 9-3 win on Saturday. Picone retired the first 12 batters he faced and allowed one run in seven innings, while striking out nine. Eric Genther led the offense with three hits and an RBI. Anthony DePino and Joe Fortin added two hits each and Jack Cucinotta homered.
In the rubber game Sunday, the Rams scored a season-high 13 runs, pulling away with a six-run sixth inning. Kopack went 2-for-3 with four RBI. Alex Ramirez and Jordan Laske each had two hits and four RBI. Cherry added three hits.
The pitching performance made it an all-around good day for the Rams. Trystan Levesque allowed one run on three hits in seven innings for the win. Zach Fernandez and Ryan Andrade finished it off.
“It starts with pitching,” Cerrato said. “We got really good pitching yesterday and today and took care of business.”
The 4-2 start to conference play has the Rams in a tie for fourth place in the A-10 standings. They’ll be home again this weekend for an A-10 set with Massachusetts.
