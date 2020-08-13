NEWPORT — Even though it’s a little different, Bo Brutti got his summer in Newport after all and is making the most of it.
The South Kingstown High School graduate and University of Rhode Island pitcher was slated to play for the Newport Gulls this year, returning to Cardines Field after a brief stint at the end of last summer. The cancellation of the New England Collegiate Baseball League season changed those plans, but the advent of the pop-up Newport Collegiate Baseball League got them back on track.
Brutti is indeed back at Cardines Field, pitching for the Southcoast Health Black Team and profiling as one of the top arms in the league.
“Once summer ball got canceled and this came up, I just had to hop right on it and take the opportunity,” Brutti said. “Not many college baseball players have an opportunity to play in a local league that’s this talented.”
Brutti long ago booked his return stay at Cardines Field. Following his freshman season at URI, he spent a chunk of the summer rehabbing an injury. He signed on with the Gulls late in the year and made one appearance, pitching two innings of relief in the regular-season finale.
It was the hint of a great summer ball experience, with more to come in 2020. Brutti figured to play a big role for the Gulls this summer on the heels of what he hoped would be a strong sophomore season with the Rams. After one rough outing in his 2020 debut in February, Brutti logged three straight quality appearances. Things were trending up for him and the Rams when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were really hot – top 50 RPI in the country, just rolling,” Brutti said. “We went down to Arizona and beat them, beat Central Michigan down there. It just sucked. Everyone was bummed out.”
Brutti worked for the next few months to stay in shape, lifting five days a week and playing catch most days. He had an eye on summer ball, but when the NECBL season was called off, he slowed down the throwing program. Upon receiving an invite to the Newport league, he quickly ramped it back up.
Since returning to the mound, he’s solidified himself as one of the top arms in the four-team circuit. Brutti ranks fourth in the league in earned run average with a 1.69 mark. He’s gone 16 innings across five appearances and has struck out 18, while walking 13. His fastball has been in the low 90s.
In his most recent appearance last Friday, Brutti struck out five in three innings of relief. Though he gave up a 2-1 lead, his team rallied for a win in extra innings.
The league has one more round of regular-season games slated for this week before the top three teams move into the playoffs.
Brutti is appreciating every moment.
“It’s a great opportunity,” he said. “Everyone loves baseball that’s here. It’s a competitive summer league. The first weekend was a little shaky all around for everyone, I think, because everyone was kind of getting back into the swing of things. But after that, everyone has settled in and it’s been real competitive baseball.”
