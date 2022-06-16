Kyle Maves had some good timing in his return trip to Old Mountain Field.
The 2021 NECBL all-star spent some time at home in Burlington, Ontario, after his season with Quinnipiac wrapped up. He flew into Connecticut last Wednesday, then drove to Wakefield and suited up for the home opener.
The Waves were glad to have him. Entering the game as a pinch-runner in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied, Maves stole third, then later raced home on a wild pitch as the Waves walked off with a 2-1 win.
“It was an interesting day,” Maves said. “I actually got on a flight this morning around 9. And then I went to my school house in Connecticut. So it was about three and a half hours on the road after flying. It was good to be able to get here and contribute at the end there.”
Maves is working through a minor injury, but he was good to go for the pinch-running gig.
“I’m dealing with a little bit of a hurt finger right now, so that’s why I wasn’t playing,” he said. “But the legs are still good.”
Maves was an all-star for the Waves last summer and is glad to be back. He had a strong spring for Quinnipiac.
“I’m stoked. Happy to be back with my host family, the Joyces,” he said. “Happy to be back in town. Obviously, I love playing here. [Eric Hischbein-Bodnar] makes it a great atmosphere. It’s a lot of fun and a great place to develop your game.”
Cinella shines
The home opener also featured a great pitching performance for the Waves. Joe Cinella of Seton Hall allowed one hit in five scoreless innings and struck out nine.
Newport wins first rivalry tilt
The opening game of the Pell Bridge Series went to the Newport Gulls. The visitors prevailed 2-1 in a tight game on Saturday at Old Mountain Field.
The rivalry picks up again on Friday night when the Waves visit the Gulls at Cardines Field in Newport.
