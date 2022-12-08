It’s still odd to see one of the smallest schools in the state playing in the top division, but it’s not so different inside the Narragansett gym.
As the Mariners get set for year three in D-I, they’ve settled in. They were a playoff team last year that beat powerhouse Bishop Hendricken. They played La Salle tough in the state tournament. Head coach Phil Rattenni won the D-I Coach of the Year award.
It’s just where the program is now.
“We all think that we belong in D-I – myself and coaching staff and the players,” Rattenni said. “If we put in the work, I think we can have another successful campaign.”
It’s a young group that will try to keep the bar in place. Last year’s 9-9 season was fueled by a nine-man senior class, so the graduation hit has been significant.
“Nine seniors last year,” Rattenni said. “This year is a completely different team.”
Senior Mekhi Wilson is the only returning starter. He’s fighting his way back from an injury suffered at the end of football season and is working on his football future, but he’s primed for a big year in the meantime once he’s healthy.
“I think the sky’s the limit for him on the basketball court this year,” Rattenni said. “He transformed his body last year. In the spring and summer last year, pretty much right after basketball season, he worked really hard with one of our seniors last year, Colin Flynn. This summer, when we had him in our summer league, it made a world of difference. It definitely carried over to the basketball court as well.”
Seniors Jackson Monast and Van Limoges also saw time last year and will be playing larger roles this season. The rest of the roster is light on varsity experience, but the players are at a similar level, so much so that the full varsity roster has not been nailed down yet. It’s a competitive atmosphere at practice.
“There’s going to be some key varsity minutes played by juniors, sophomores and possibly some freshmen,” Rattenni said. “We’re in a mode right now where we’re competing every day. Every day is a tryout for these guys. We don’t have a full varsity roster picked and we don’t plan on doing it anytime soon. We kind of have our top seven or eight guys in the gym and then everybody else is in the mix. When I say that, it’s a good thing. They all have a shot.”
It’ll be a learning process, but the Mariners are excited to see how things fit together.
“We’re feeling things out,” Rattenni said. “We’re going to see what works best for us as we kind of get our feet wet. We’ve got to learn and we’re going to learn together. The goal is simple for us – new team, one day at a time. It sounds cliche but that’s what it is.”
Skippers have year under their belts
This season feels like the real new beginning for the North Kingstown High School boys basketball program.
A year ago, new coach Kyle Bodington had taken over in the fall. His team was young. The scandal involving former coach Aaron Thomas had just come to light. The Skippers struggled mightily when they took the court, finishing 1-17 in league play.
Now, with the system in place and a full off-season of training, the Skippers are ready to emerge.
“It feels more like year one because we came in pretty late last year,” Bodington said. “Now, we’ve had a full off-season, summer league together. This is our first complete year and we’re seeing the differences already.”
Bodington had taken over at his alma mater after a long and successful stint at Narragansett. Having built from the ground up with the Mariners, he understands the journey.
“It’s about a three year process trying to get a new program in,” he said. “I think we’re on our way.”
There was some experience gained last season, but the bigger steps were taken once the uniforms were turned in. Off-season training and the summer hoops season should set the stage for improvement.
“I think the familiarity is huge,” Bodington said. “The guys understand what we’re trying to teach them. The bonding together has been strong, because we’ve been working out for a year. I don’t have to get to know the guys anymore. Overall, it’s just been great. And the coaching staff has had another year together, too.”
The varsity squad won the Narragansett summer league title, and the younger Skippers also played well.
“We won the summer league down in Narragansett, and both JV teams did well in the South Kingstown league,” Bodington said. “Our freshman team did well also. We had something for the whole program.”
Seniors Braden Brochu and Ryan Dionizio have the most varsity experience on the roster. The Skippers also added another senior in Eddie Buehler, the standout quarterback from the football team who will provide a big body.
Depth will come from the junior and sophomore classes - and there’s a lot of it.
“My junior class has some good players,” Bodington said. “And we have a very strong sophomore class and a strong freshman class. I think we’re going to be eight or nine deep on the varsity level, which will be great.”
As the Skippers look to regain their footing, defense must be a calling card.
“Defense is one of our main things that we’re focusing on and a lot of movement on offense,” Bodington said. “Defense is what’s going to make us or break us.”
And they’ll see where the improvement takes them.
“It’s just whether we mature with the younger guys,” Bodington said. “Even though we have some seniors and juniors, we’re pretty young overall. If we can mature early, I think it’ll be very beneficial. We’re still going to take some lumps at times, but I think we can be competitive. That’s all I’m looking for right now – be competitive every game, get better, peak at the right time and see what we can do.”
Rebels turn to experienced core
South Kingstown entered last season without much varsity experience. A core developed and gained experience as the year went on, becoming a solid group. When it came time to score, the Rebels had a star to lean on in Lavell Sheppard.
With Sheppard gone to graduation, it’s time for the rest of the Rebels to take center stage.
“It’s going to be different for sure,” head coach Henry Herbermann said. “Last year, we relied on Lavell to get us 20 to 25 points a game. Obviously, he’s gone, so we’ve got to replace that. We also lost two other seniors. I think we’re going to be a much more balanced team from a scoring point of view.”
The formula worked fairly well last year, with the Rebels going 10-8 in Division II and qualifying for the playoffs. As long as they can find a way to score and rebound with a smaller lineup, they have potential for more of the same.
“Last year, we were very inexperienced,” Herbermann said. “We didn’t have a lot of guys who came in with quality varsity playing time. It was really just Lavell. This year, we have a bunch of guys who have a lot of experience, so I think that’s going to help us out.”
Second-leading scorer Luca Prodigio leads a deep senior class and is the likeliest candidate to pick up the scoring slack. Tom Leonard and Rian O’Rourke have some height and were major contributors last year. Fellow seniors Dae Sean Kirby, Liam Considine, Fahim Flynn and Phoenix Sward also saw varsity time last season.
The junior class has several players who may be ready for bigger roles in Jeff Burns, Derek Moffat, Ian McIntyre and Shaw Rodgers.
“I really like our junior class,” Herbermann said. “They’ve really come on. They’ve worked hard.”
Two sophomores – Griffin Sward and Jonah Monnes – became key players as freshmen last year and will be looking for even more production this year. Sophomore Jordan Chaloux is also in the mix.
“The team is going to be deep,” Herbermann said. “I think we’re going to have a rotation that will go 10, maybe even 11 guys deep sometimes.”
That fits with the style South Kingstown wants to play.
“We’re going to play fast and press a lot and speed the game up,” Herbermann said. “We’re going to have to really work hard at rebounding because we’re not a big team at all. We weren’t big last year and we’re not any bigger this year. Rebounding will really be a point of emphasis. If we don’t, it’s going to be our Achilles heel.”
It also helps to have a roster full of players who are multi-sport athletes. Several were key contributors for the Rebel boys soccer team that claimed the state championship a few weeks ago. When Herbermann coached the girls basketball team a few seasons ago, they won the D-I title in the same school year that South Kingstown won the state girls soccer championship.
“It certainly helps with their confidence,” Herbermann said. “The last time I coached a group of kids who won a soccer state championship, we did pretty well in basketball. This isn’t the same kind of thing so I’m not going to put that pressure on them, but we do have a lot of athletes. It’s a fun group.”
And they’re working for continued success. Despite the pushes and pulls of multiple sports, the Rebels had a good group together for summer basketball.
“We had a really nice summer league,” Herbermann said. “I was really pleased with how we played. The guys played incredibly hard every night. And I had a lot of commitment. I think that was a really good sign looking forward into this season. Practice is pretty intense. I think we’re going to show up and play hard every single night.”
Crusaders have young squad
Prout has put together two consecutive solid seasons since moving to Division III. Seniors and their gritty play sparked the success in both campaigns.
This year’s roster is the downstream effect of losing two big senior classes, as the Crusaders will try to keep moving with an inexperienced group.
But the grit remains the same.
“We’re young,” head coach Dean Felicetti said. “We lost seven seniors, which is a big number in high school basketball. But I also think the guys that we have, they’re scrappy, they get after it, they’re buying in. We’re not big, but we’re playing hard.”
The Crusaders went 9-9 last season and were in the middle of the pack in D-III. It will be a challenge to stay there, but the new group is up to the task in terms of effort.
“It’ll be challenging but I think it’ll be fun,” Felicetti said. “There are going to be a lot of good teams this year. It’s going to be a tough go, but it’ll also be exciting.”
Seniors Will Bussey and Drew McCaughey are serving as captains after seeing some minutes last season. The Crusaders also have seniors Tyler Rielly and Christian Benigno.
The most experienced varsity player is actually a sophomore. Guard Casey Bazzano became a key contributor as a freshman on last year’s team and is primed to be the top scoring option this season.
“He got a little bigger, a little stronger,” Felicetti said. “He’s worked on his game – shooting and attacking the basket. His IQ is through the roof. He’s very solid. Because of our size, he’s a tough cover because he’s quick, he’s energetic, he never runs out of gas. We’re lucky to have him.”
Juniors Dimitri Benekos and Noah Lax are also in the fold, along with a good sophomore class that includes Lawson O’Hearn, Matt Chofay and EWG transfer Charlie Horne.
“We have four sophomores on varsity, and they’ll all be playing significant minutes,” Felicetti said. “We’re probably going to be starting three of them.”
There isn’t much size on the roster, with Benigno as the only real post player. The Crusaders will lean into that and try to force teams to match up with them – not the other way around.
“We’re going to get up and down,” Felicetti said. “It’s different. It’s exciting for us as coaches where we’re really running a lot of five-out sets. We’re spreading the floor a lot. That’s something we’ve done on occasion, but not all the time. It’s basically what we’re going to do now. We are really hard to cover when we space the floor.”
It’ll be a bit of a different look in the league with some of last year’s top D-III teams off to D-II, and other programs dropping down. Prout will dive right in, with four league games in the first two weeks of the season.
“We’ll be OK,” Felicetti said. “We just have a lot to learn and not a lot of time. In all my time here and at Chariho before this that we’ve ever had four league games before the holiday break. That’s a huge amount of stuff that we have to get in ahead of time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.