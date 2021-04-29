The Narragansett High School football team finished out an undefeated regular season in style last week with a 42-0 victory over Scituate, securing the program’s first unbeaten campaign since 2003.
That was also the last time the Mariners won a championship, and the quest for another begins on Friday night. The Mariners are the No. 2 seed in the Division IV playoffs and will host Toll Gate on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the semifinals. The winner advances to the D-IV Super Bowl.
The Mariners hope the playoff matchup brings more of the same, both in terms of the season as a whole and the semifinal opponent. They went 5-0 in the regular season with an average margin of victory of nearly 30 points per game. Their one close game was a 21-14 win over Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout. In their other games, they beat Hope 51-0, North Providence 39-6, Toll Gate 28-6 and Scituate 42-0. Ponaganset, the top seed in the bracket who is also unbeaten, was not on the Mariners’ regular season schedule.
The win over Toll Gate featured a dominant first half and a slower second half. The Mariners scored on four consecutive possessions in the opening half for a 28-0 lead over the Titans. The Titans outscored them 6-0 from there, though they never seriously threatened to get back into the game. The loss was part of a 3-2 season for the Titans, who lost only to Narragansett and Ponaganset.
Narragansett leaned on its running game in the first game against the Titans, with Reider Fry rushing for over 100 yards. Phil Theroux and Tyler Poirier connected for a pair of touchdowns. The usual suspects were at it again versus Scituate, with Fry scoring two touchdowns and Theroux tossing three touchdowns. Nick Nunez added a touchdown run, while Steven Kernick continued his emergence in the passing game, hauling in all three of Theroux’s touchdown passes.
The Mariner defense hasn’t allowed more than six points since week two against EWG/Prout.
On the other side of the bracket, Ponaganset has been dominant in its own right, with a 5-0 record and a similar margin of victory to Narragansett’s. Ponaganset faces No. 4 EWG/Prout in the semis, a rematch of the Chieftains’ toughest game of the season, an overtime win.
Narragansett is in the playoffs for a second straight season, following a D-III semifinal exit in 2019. The program hasn’t won a playoff game since 2005, when it beat Moses Brown in the D-IV semis and lost to Central Falls in the Super Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.