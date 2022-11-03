NORTH KINGSTOWN — Rivals North and South Kingstown will be the top two seeds in the Division I girls volleyball playoffs. A matchup in the championship round is possible.
Until then, the Skippers have a leg up on the Rebels.
In the regular season finale last Thursday night, North topped South 3-1, beating their neighbors for the second time this year. The victory cliched the No. 1 seed for the Skippers.
“We just tried to do it for each other,” North Kingstown senior Carly Lafferty said. “We knew SK had just beaten La Salle and they were going to be really tough.”
If a rematch does happen, it will be intriguing. The Skippers won the first meeting in September by rallying from a first-set loss. It was the same story on Thursday, and the sets were even tighter. South Kingstown won 29-27 for the 1-0 lead. North came back with a 25-23 win in the second set and a 26-24 win in the third set. South Kingstown came in needing a sweep to steal the No. 1 seed from the Skippers in a tiebreaker. When they fell behind 2-1, coach Iain McCoy opted to rest the team’s starters for the fourth game, and North Kingstown cruised to a 25-8 win to finish off the match.
The win and the big crowd on hand to watch it added up to a happy senior night for Lafferty, Morgan Cheney and Mackenzie Lonergan.
“It was just really exciting being in the gym for senior night,” Lonergan said. “Big crowd. It was a really fun game.”
The loss put the Rebels at 12-4. They emerged from a three-way tie with La Salle and Portsmouth to claim the No. 2 seed. South won eight of its final 10 matches in the regular season.
“I thought the girls played their tails off tonight,” South Kingstown coach Iain McCoy said. “They played really hard and really well. NK is an outstanding team and I thought we stayed right with them.”
North Kingstown finished 14-2, winning the regular-season division title in a year that started with uncertain expectations.
“It’s definitely exciting,” Lonergan said. “We’ve had our ups and downs this season, but I think it’s great to bring back that title again.”
The Skippers started strong in the opening set, racing to a 6-1 cushion. But the Rebels rallied. From an 11-4 deficit, they won 10 of the next 12 points to grab their first lead of the night. After a back-and-forth stretch, the Rebels went up 25-24 on a kill by Ava Brock, a service point by Grace Clark and a tip over the net by Gaia Coppelli.
The Skippers staved off that set point and two more before the Rebels prevailed thanks to a kill by Payton Driscoll and a hitting error by North.
South had an earlier lead in the second set, with two kills by Brock and an ace by Clark bumping a 10-9 hole to a 13-10 edge. The Skippers responded with six straight points, all of which came without any help from Rebel errors. Lonergan had three kills, Ella Maack had two aces and Cheney had a block.
It was tight from there, with neither team leading by more than two points. The Rebels got a 23-22 lead on a kill by Karmen Lambert, but the Skippers won the next three points to take the set. Lonergan delivered a kill and Maack won it with back-to-back service aces.
“We knew they were going to continue to play as hard as they could because they wanted to win,” Cheney said. “We just had to come back even stronger, make smart plays and give our best.”
The third set featured North’s best comeback of the night. The Rebels took control late thanks to kills by Brock, Lambert and Mia Iemma, which made it 24-22. Two Annie Draper kills got the Skippers back to even, and they won the next two points thanks to a pair of hitting errors by the Rebels, locking up a 26-24 victory.
It was smooth sailing from there as the Rebels took their foot off the gas pedal. The Skippers jumped to a 13-3 lead in the fourth set and added to it with a big run powered by two Sydney Henson aces and kills by Draper and Tessa LaFrenier. They clinched the 25-8 win on a hitting error by the Rebels.
“It felt really good,” Cheney said. “It was a tough game, super intense. To win, we knew we had to give it our all. It felt great to get the win.”
With seeding already decided and some players dealing with nagging injuries, McCoy made the move to put his starters on the bench for the fourth set, but was second-guessing it afterwards.
“We needed to win in three to get the top seed,” McCoy said. “Once we lost a set, this game was essentially meaningless in terms of seeding and I coached that way. I made the decision to put some subs in and not risk injury. I thought it was the right decision but now I’m sitting here thinking maybe I should have handled it differently.”
Regardless, what comes next is the main focus. The Rebels will have to get past Mount St. Charles and either Coventry or La Salle for a berth in the finals.
“We’re the one and two seeds and the ideal would be we play them in the final at RIC, which would be great,” McCoy said. “I think tonight showed our starters are ready for it and ready to fight for it. But now we have to fight through the first stage. NK doesn’t matter again until we play them. All that matters is that first game.”
North will face the winner of a play-in game between Classical and Cranston East. A win there would set up a semifinal matchup with either Portsmouth or East Greenwich. Portsmouth beat the Skippers late in the regular season.
The playoffs will begin this week.
“It’s not over yet,” Cheney said. “We still have more to push for. We’re going to keep giving it our all.”
