WOOD RIVER JUNCTION — Prout girls soccer’s first loss since the opening week of the season didn’t alter the team’s trajectory much and left them even a little more confident and hungry than before.
The Crusaders carried a six-game win streak into a road tilt with unbeaten Chariho on Thursday night. After a strong first half, the Crusaders gave up two goals in a 10-minute span in the second half, then had one of their own waved off. Chariho added a late tally on a counter-attack en route to a 3-0 win that was much closer than the score indicated.
“We’re good,” head coach Christina Armstrong said. “We’re playing well. Few things to tweak, but we’re almost there.”
Prout has already bounced back, beating Classical 5-1 on Saturday. Scituate edged Prout 2-1 on Tuesday, but at 8-3, the Crusaders have positioned themselves in the highest tier in Division II. Their only other loss came to Moses Brown in their second game of the season, when they were missing five players.
“Really impressed with them,” Armstrong said. “We lost eight seniors, all four of our starting defenders. I thought it might be a rebuilding year. Little did I know we had a really solid freshman group coming in. Reese McIntosh is starting in the back, Lillie DeMetrick has really helped us in the center mid. We’ve had a lot of girls step up.”
Against the league-leading Chargers, Prout had an edge in possession through the first 40 minutes, but couldn’t put one in. A beautiful breakaway chance by Lauren Moriarty and Julia Mastrandrea ended with an offsides call. Ellie Edwards nearly slammed home a free kick from 40 yards out, but it hit the cross bar. Chariho goalie Reid DosSantos made a diving save on a one-timer by Edwards.
Led by defenders Edwards, Elizabeth Fraza, Alex Gencarelli and Mead D’Iorio and goalie Seneca Fielding, Prout’s defense also kept Chariho off the board over the course of the first half, sending the game to the break in a scoreless tie.
The Chargers flexed their muscles early in the second half, applying significantly more pressure than they had in the entirety of the first half. Several big runs down the right wing created chances, and Prout let the ball stay deep for too long. Emily Brown capitalized for a pair of goals, one in the 47th minute and another in the 52nd, for the 2-0 lead.
“We out-played them the first half, I thought,” Armstrong said. “We didn’t out-play them in the first 15 minutes of the second half and then I thought it was pretty even after that. It was a couple of defensive mistakes but besides that, I think it’s even.”
Prout pushed back soon after. DosSantos made a good save on a breakaway look by Mastrandrea in the 53rd minute. The Crusaders also had a corner kick and a free kick by Edwards that sailed just wide. Things nearly got very interesting with about seven minutes to play, when Mastrandrea knocked in a rebound, but referees waved the goal off when they determined that Prout had knocked the ball away from DosSantos when she had possession.
The Crusaders didn’t like the call, but kept pushing. Eventually, Chariho turned the pressure into a counter-attack and the exclamation point goal by Brianna Denecour.
“We hit the cross bar,” Armstrong said. “We had a goal called back. A few things to tweak, but I think we’ll be ready if we see them again.”
Prout has a busy final stretch of the regular season, with five games in eight days, beginning with a matchup against West Warwick on Tuesday.
