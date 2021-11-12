One year later, the Prout girls soccer team has turned playoff heartbreak into a postseason celebration.
Last season, the Crusader varsity squad was sent into quarantine just before the playoffs, after an opponent had a positive COVID-19 test. A junior varsity squad with a few reinforcements gave it their all in a quarterfinal loss.
Now, the Crusaders are playing for a title. A late goal lifted them past Moses Brown on Tuesday for a spot in the Division III championship game. They'll face top-seeded Chariho on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Cranston Stadium.
“It means everything to us,” head coach Christina Armstrong said. “I was telling the girls, we're a young team and I thought it was going to be a building year. We might not have the numbers. We have some brand new girls. But a lot of it comes down to heart for us. I think our girls really want it, and you can tell by the effort they put in day in and day out, in practice and in games. They're always trying their best. They're constantly saying it's our revenge year. I definitely think last year's outcome is driving them.”
The third-seeded Crusaders beat Ponaganset in the quarterfinals, then went on the road to face the second-seeded Quakers. They lost to Moses Brown early in the regular season, in a game where they were without several key players. This time, they withstood a strong push by the Quakers in the opening half to turn the result around.
“Very strong defensive performance,” Armstrong said. “They definitely dominated us in the first half. They're a very strong team with a lot of girls. We only make one or two subs a game. We're playing with 13 max. They definitely had us in the first half, so we were fortunate to keep it a 0-0 tie. Second half, we made a few switches and we were able to dominate a little more.”
Ellie Edwards scored the game's only goal with about 10 minutes to go, weaving her way for a shot in the box and drilling it. Seneca Fielding logged the clean sheet in net.
The win give Prout a shot at Chariho, who has rolled through a 16-0-1 campaign. Prout played the Chargers tough in the regular season, though the final score ended up at 3-0. Last season, it was the matchup with Chariho that led to the Crusaders going into quarantine.
Prout is in the championship round for the first time since 2006.
