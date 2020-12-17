It’s next stop Worcester for two college-bound Prout School athletes.
Seniors Helene Cummings and Hannah Gurnon of Wakefield will both head north next year, after making their commitments official in a ceremony at Prout last month. Cummings will run track at the College of the Holy Cross, while Gurnon is set to play lacrosse at Assumption College.
“We are very proud of these student athletes, who have worked hard and dedicated themselves to earn the opportunity to play at the collegiate level,” said Prout co-athletic director Kelly Moniz. “They are contributing members of the Prout community beyond athletics and are well prepared to excel in the next step of their journey.”
Cummings is a multi-sport standout for the Crusaders. She was a captain on the girls soccer team this past season. In the winter, she plays basketball and runs indoor track, taking advantage of an Interscholastic League rule put in place a few years ago that allows athletes to compete in multiple sports in the same season. She does outdoor track in the spring.
On the track, she’s made a mark in sprints and middle-distance events. She was part of a 4x800 relay team last season that set a school record in the division championships and won the class meet title.
“I have competed in track since middle school, but have always been a three-season athlete throughout school,” Cummings said. “It is going to feel strange to just focus on one thing, but I believe that being a multi-sport athlete has prepared me well to balance many different things in college.”
Cummings decided on Holy Cross in the spring. She connected with the track and field coach and had the opportunity to meet several team members via Zoom. She will go from one Crusaders program to another, with these Crusaders competing in the Division I Patriot League. She’s also following in the footsteps of her parents, both alumni.
“I liked the liberal arts education and Division I athletics, as well as the size of the school,” Cummings said. “Competing in the Patriot League means that there is a focus on high level athletics, as well as high level academics, which is something that appealed greatly to me. Being an athlete is a part of who I am, and this is something that I have worked hard to achieve for a very long time. I love the idea of learning mixed with competing at a higher level. Their facilities are top-notch and the coaching staff is tremendous. I believe that Holy Cross is a perfect fit for me athletically and academically and I am very excited to continue to develop as a student-athlete.”
Signing the letter of intent was a welcome step, particularly amid the challenges of 2020.
“Making my commitment official was thrilling, rewarding and a gigantic relief in a year that has had so many uncertainties,” Cummings said. “This was a bright spot for sure.”
Gurnon will be about six miles away at Assumption as she embarks on a collegiate lacrosse career. The Greyhounds play in the Division II Northeast-10 Conference and went 14-5 during the 2019 season. The program’s success and the school’s academic profile made it an appealing option.
“I chose Assumption because of their amazing program and success in the NE-10,” Gurnon said. “It was a perfect fit that I was able to play lacrosse, pursue the physician’s assistant dual degree program – which there are few of – and be far enough away from home but not too far.”
Gurnon has been a starter for the Crusaders since her freshman season, helping the 2018 and 2019 teams to playoff berths. She dealt with two injuries in 2019 and wasn’t sure what the future held. The 2020 season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, but Gurnon has been able to get back on the field in the club ranks with Boston-based Revolution Lacrosse.
“It means the world to me to have the opportunity to play lacrosse in college,” Gurnon said. “I battled two injuries in 2019 and I was unsure if I would have the opportunity to pursue my dream, but I worked hard to prove myself again on the field after being sidelined.”
Gurnon picked Assumption at the end of this past summer, and committed in September. She’s excited to get back on the field for Prout in the spring, then take the next step.
“It felt amazing to make my commitment official,” she said. “It was a relief to have the stress of college applications off my shoulders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.