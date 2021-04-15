The Prout School has its next baseball coach.
New Hampshire native and former Massachusetts high school coach Ty Cosgrove will be at the helm for the Crusaders, following the retirement as head coach of longtime boss Mike LaBarbera, who will remain on staff as an assistant coach.
“We are very excited to bring in Ty after a lengthy hiring process,” said Co-Director of Athletics Duane Maranda. “We had some quality applicants and Ty’s organization and experience set him apart. Coach Cosgrove has some big shoes to fill but I know he is up to the task and Coach LaBarbera will be a great resource for him.”
With two young children at home, LaBarbera announced in February that he was stepping down as head coach after nearly two decades. The former University of Rhode Island star is the only head coach the Prout baseball program has had since it joined the Rhode Island Interscholastic League. The Crusaders became one of the top programs in Division II, at one point finishing as the runner-up in five consecutive seasons. They were also the runner-up in 2016 and would have been one of the favorites in the canceled 2020 season.
Cosgrove will step in after a recent move to the area with his wife and son. Cosgrove grew up in New Hampshire and attended the University of Tampa. He has coached baseball, football and golf at the high school level, most recently serving as head baseball coach at Nauset High School on Cape Cod.
“I grew up in New Hampshire, where faith and baseball were a very important part of my youth,” Cosgrove said. “My coaches and teachers had a huge impact on developing my character, and I hope to instill these same traits in continuing the great traditions at The Prout School, both on and off the baseball diamond.”
LaBarbera and former Crusader Jimmy Folco will join Cosgrove on staff. Pitchers and catchers begin practice on April 19 and tryouts will begin on April 26.
Mariners win again
The beat goes on for Narragansett football. The Mariners improved to 3-0 with a 39-6 victory over North Providence on Friday. Phil Theroux tossed three touchdown passes, one each to Tyler Poirier, Zach Bianco and Brady Butler. Anthony DiCicco and Reider Fry added touchdown runs, and Butler returned an interception for a score.
The Mariners could be on a collision course in Division IV with Ponaganset, who is also 3-0, but those teams won’t meet in the regular season.
Next for the Mariners are a pair of home games to close out the regular season. They’ll host Toll Gate Friday at 6:30 p.m. Scituate is slated to visit April 23 in the season finale.
