SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Players and coaches from the Narragansett/Chariho co-op hockey team entered the playoffs feeling like there was a higher level they could still reach, and they were right.
In a rematch of last year’s championship series, the sixth-seeded Gulls turned the tables on No. 3 South Kingstown and surged to a sweep of their Division II quarterfinal set. They rolled to an eye-popping 8-3 victory on Friday and punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 3-2 win on Saturday at Boss Arena.
“We still felt like we hadn’t put our best product and our best full game together,” Nariho head coach Ryan Meade said. “That was the message going into the series – let’s let this be the time and see what happens.”
Nariho will face top-seeded Portsmouth in the D-II Frozen Four, which begins with a single-elimination semifinal game on Sunday at 5 p.m., at Providence College’s Schneider Arena.
South Kingstown had a leg up on Nariho in the regular season, finishing 12-3-1 and beating its rival twice, including a 7-4 win in the season finale just a week prior to the playoff matchup. The Rebels also won two regular-season matchups with Nariho last season and took two of three to win the D-III title.
And yet, there was never much separation between the neighbors. Most of the games were tight, back-and-forth affairs. Even in South’s season finale win, Nariho erased a 3-0 deficit in about six minutes to tie the game.
“They just beat us,” South Kingstown coach Rick Angeli said. “They played tremendously passionate hockey. Last night was a beatdown. We didn’t execute. We really struggled. Tonight was a much different story. Our backs against the wall, we kept battling back. That game could have gone either way. I’m super proud of our effort.”
The series couldn’t have started much better for the Gulls. After killing off two penalties in the first period of game one, Nariho took a 1-0 lead with six minutes left in the frame on a goal by Connor Gilmore. Evan Harley and J.D. Abbott assisted.
Goals have often come in bunches for the Gulls this season, and it happened again after the first tally. Just 35 seconds later, Sean Lyons made it 2-0, on an assist by Mason Kosiorek.
“Once we start to see the ice tilt, we just seem to feed off of that,” Meade said.
South Kingstown got on the board with 2:31 left in the first period. Nolan Quirk scored, with assists to Cody Granville and Ethan Hood.
But another flurry helped Nariho take a firm grip. With 10:03 left in the second period, Jacob Correira got loose on a breakaway and buried the puck. Twenty-nine seconds later, Preston Abbott made it 4-2, with an assist by Ethan Travis.
The Rebels made one more push on a goal by Declan Friedt with 5:22 left in the period, on an assist by Granville.
But it was all Gulls from there. They scored two more goals in the second period, then piled on another pair in the third. Granville had the only South Kingstown goal after the first period.
Correira finished with a hat trick. Joshua Ewing-Chow and Brady Grislis had the other goals.
Travis totaled three assists on the night, while Kosiorek and Preston Abbott finished with two assists each.
“We had to simplify things a little more,” Meade said. “We felt like we were trying to do too much at times, trying to create plays that weren’t there. We just had to let the game come to us. If we put guys in the right positions, they’ve just got to wait for their opportunities to jump on them.”
South Kingstown actually out-shot the Gulls, but goalie Mason Campbell was steady in net, making 20 saves.
“After we lost to them last week, we went to practice this week just working as hard as we could,” Correira said. “We made sure to focus on getting this game one. We know how important it is.”
Saturday’s game was more of what the rivals have come to expect from their matchups. Eison Nee drew first blood for the Rebels with a goal just over five minutes into the game. Granville and Shea Sullivan assisted.
It remained a 1-0 game through the first 15 minutes, but the second period belonged to Nariho. Kosiorek tied the game with 9:49 left, and Jack Abrams blasted home a one-timer with 4:18 left to give the Gulls their first lead.
Quirk got the Rebels back to even with a power play goal in the first two minutes of the third period. The Rebels thought he had another one soon after, when a shot appeared to hit the back bar of the net before bouncing out, but it was not ruled a goal.
The action was back-and-forth as the game stayed in a deadlock, before the Gulls came through. Correira got loose on an odd-man rush with J.D. Abbott. Correira came down the middle and the puck bounced over to Abbott on the left. The senior captain fired a shot on net. South Kingstown goalie Lucas Gordon got a glove on it, but it bounced off and in.
“Jacob kind of lost the puck. I just picked it up and released it quick,” Abbott said. “It bounced off the goalie’s glove and trickled in. It’s all about being there, just helping out your guys, making sure they have support. I just wanted to put it on net and see what happened.”
“It started to get to the time of the game where you’re thinking the next goal is going to be the game-winner,” Meade said. “Big spot for him. Super deserving kid, too. He’s our grinder. He’s always in the right spots, always working. That was kind of a testament to his four years. He was deserving of that moment.”
The Gulls still had to withstand South’s final charge. And it got tougher when Nariho was whistled for a penalty with 1:30 left. The Rebels pulled Gordon soon after and got a couple of looks at the net but couldn’t convert. Campbell stopped Nee on a drive through the right circle. The Gulls cleared the puck out of the zone three times in the final 1:30.
“Last year, with the championship, it feels really good to beat them,” Abbott said. “Honestly, it was all about coming out strong. We know what to do. It’s just about coming out hard, playing physical.”
Campbell finished with 26 saves. After a tough night Friday, Gordon stopped 19 shots in game two for the Rebels.
“Two nights in a row, Mason was great,” Meade said. “The message to the D and to Mason was if we can keep them to three goals or less, we know we can score. I think the first game, we gave up five or six. The second time, we gave up seven. We were kind of a crossroads in the playoffs. We knew what it was going to take.”
The loss was tough to swallow for the Rebels, who had hopes of contending for a second straight title. But the season was an unquestioned success, especially with the move to D-II.
“We had a tremendous season,” Angeli said. “Credit to the guys. If you would have told me that we would move up a division and win 12 games, I wouldn’t have believed that. We’re in a good place.”
The Rebels will lose a pair of stalwarts as Granville and Nee depart after emerging as two of the best players in the league. They combined for 144 points in the last two seasons
“Cody and Eison, there’s not a whole lot more that we can say. We’ve asked a lot of them. They put this team on their shoulders the last two years,” Angeli said. “Every time we needed something, we went to them time and time again. Between the two of them, they’re probably well over 200 some odd points in the last four years. Tough shoes to fill but we’ve got a lot of young kids, a lot of talented kids coming back. It’s just going to be a different look. They’re going to have to step up. That was kid of the challenge in the room just now.”
The season continues for the Gulls. They lost twice to Portsmouth in the regular season, but the second matchup was a 3-2 game. They would love nothing more than to deliver another turnaround.
“We came into these playoffs knowing where we were at in the beginning of the season and where we are now,” Correira said. “And we’re still not there yet – we’re still not at our peak.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.