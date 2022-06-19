PROVIDENCE - Narragansett’s wild playoff ride ended one win short of a title.
Top-seeded Westerly came back from a loss in game one of the Division II championship series with two straight wins. A 7-2 victory on Saturday forced game three, and the Bulldogs prevailed 2-0 in the decider to capture their first title since 1991.
Ben Catero pitched a gem for Narragansett on Sunday, allowing just two first-inning runs and working out of trouble on several occasions. With the Mariner offense humming throughout the postseason, that figured to be good enough, but Westerly’s Michael Poole became the first pitcher to shut them down. The freshman righty tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout to lead his team to the win.
Westerly star Greg Gorman staked his team to a lead with a thunderous solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Jack Tenuta added an RBI single, but those would be the only tallies of the game. Catero escaped a pair of bases-loaded jams and scattered seven hits across six innings. Westerly left nine men on base.
Catero ended up pitching in each game of the series, having come out of the bullpen in the first two.
“I knew he was going to do exactly that because he’s such a gamer,” Narragansett head coach Brad Van Fechtmann said. “I knew the first inning might be tough. For him to come back after Gorman hits that bomb - that was unbelievable. That just shows how gritty he is. He doesn’t throw the hardest, his stuff isn’t the best, but he just battles. To see the progression from beginning of the year to now for him, I couldn’t be prouder.”
It didn’t matter thanks to Poole. He took a no-hitter into the fifth. Bodhi Parks broke it up with a single but was stranded at first base.
Narragansett put rallies together in each of the final two innings. Zach Bianco singled in the sixth and Peanut Chaloux walked. After Poole struck out Tyler Poirier, Andrew DiBiasio hit a line drive to second, where Nick Fiore made a diving catch. Zander Kent followed with a base hit, but Bianco pulled his hamstring rounding third. He managed to keep going but the throw beat him by a good margin, as Westerly ended the inning there.
“We only had the two hits,” Van Fechtmann said. “The one chance we had in the sixth, Zach pulls his hamstring after touching third base. The last couple of days, we didn’t get the breaks we would have liked to get. That just happens sometimes.”
In the seventh, Drew Kanaczet drew a leadoff walk and Parks reached on a slow roller that slipped under Poole’s glove for an infield hit. Poole caught a popped up bunt for the first out. Declan Fogarty hit a ground ball to shortstop and Westerly got a force at second base for the second out. With runners on first and third, Poole then finished off the win with a strikeout, his seventh of the game.
“I don’t know if I believe he’s a freshman,” Van Fechtmann joked. “He just dominated the lower half. He throws hard for a freshman, but he wasn’t over-powering. He just threw all three pitches for strikes, kept the ball in spots where we couldn’t do too much damage.”
The defeat ended a memorable postseason run for the Mariners. Way back in April, they lost to Westerly by a 10-0 score in the season opener. They also dropped a 5-3 decision to the Bulldogs a few days later, but the improvements from game one to gme two were a sign of things to come. It didn’t happen right away - the Mariners were 3-6 on May 3 - but when things did click, they really clicked. They won seven of their last nine games in the regular season, then rolled through the early rounds of the playoffs, beating Ponaganset, upsetting Woonsocket and sweeping Chariho in the semifinals to earn their first finals berth since 2013.
“I’m just unbelievably proud of my guys,” Van Fechtmann said. “My first year as a head coach, I couldn’t have asked for a better group. They made every day enjoyable. We were 10 times better today than we were at the beginning of the year. They put the work in every day. They made it fun. I can’t ask for more.”
The playoff run was one last achievement for a senior class of boys that has had a tremendous impact on Mariner sports. Bianco, Poirier and Peanut Chaloux - the first three hitters in the Mariner batting order - were part of two football championships. Their classmates also authored big years in soccer, basketball and lacrosse.
“This is a hell of a senior class,” Van Fechtmann said. “You can’t replace those guys. They’re unbelievable.”
