Rhode Island junior Fatts Russell announced Friday that he has entered his name for the 2020 NBA Draft but that he is keeping his options open. He will be eligible to return to URI if he chooses.
In an Instagram post Friday, Russell wrote, “First I want to thank God for everything he’s blessed me with. Next, I want to thank my teammates, the University, Coach Cox and the coaching staff for allowing me to grow and be myself.”
While Russell is entering his name into the draft, he also said he will maintain his final season of collegiate eligibility. This means he can return to Rhode Island for the 2020-21 season if he decides to withdraw his name.
“We support Fatts as he explores this possibility for his future,” head coach David Cox said in a statement from the school. “He has earned it, and he knows we will do everything we can to help him make the best decision for his future. That is our goal for every young man who comes into the program, to best prepare them for their future, both in basketball and life in general.”
In a breakout season, Russell was one of the nation’s best players in 2019-20. He led Rhode Island and was third in the Atlantic 10 with 18.8 points per game during the regular season. He also was second in the country with 2.87 steals per game, and his 86 steals were the second most in a single-season in program history.
Along the way, Russell picked up a number of honors. He was the U.S. Basketball Writer’s Association District I Player of the Year, as well as a member of the National Association of Basketball Coaches 2019-20 Division I All-District 4 First Team.
A First Team All-Atlantic 10 selection, as well as a member of the league’s All-Defensive Team, Russell was one of 30 players nationally named to the Citizen Naismith Trophy 2020 Midseason Team, and he was one of just 15 players nationally named to the Naismith Trophy Midseason Defensive Player of the Year Team.
The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25.
Rules put in place by the NCAA and the NBA in recent years allow players to be evaluated by the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee and potentially earn an invite to the NBA Combine, then still return to school.
