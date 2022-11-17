PROVIDENCE — The storylines were best left to everybody else.
Yes, the North Kingstown girls volleyball team got revenge. Yes, they won a rivalry game on the biggest stage. Yes, they got the program back to the top.
But the Skippers themselves were singularly focused on getting better this season.
“Honestly, I feel like it’s just more about the progress we’ve made as a team,” senior Mackenzie Lonergan said. “Obviously, we knew SK was going to come in here and play really hard. They’re a great team. It was mostly just that accomplishment – how much we improved to be able to win a game like this.”
The Skippers won it in impressive fashion, sweeping South Kingstown 28-26, 25-20 and 25-22 to take the title on Saturday night at Rhode Island College.
“It felt pretty good – just showing how much we’ve improved and how much we’ve gotten better,” junior Annie Draper said. “It just feels really good to come up here and win.”
The Skippers were a perennial favorite in their run of four consecutive state championships, not losing a match in that span. When South Kingstown ended the streak in last year’s semifinals and went on to the title, it sparked a new landscape for Rhode Island volleyball. This year, the Skippers entered with an inexperienced lineup, having lost their two best players from last season to graduation. The Rebels were the defending champs. La Salle handed North Kingstown a loss in the season opener. Portsmouth edged the Skippers late in the year.
Through it all, North Kingstown kept rising.
“I feel like we kind of always thought we could do it from the start,” Draper said. “We had that mentality that we would be able to get back on top. We just worked so hard in practice and in games. From, the start, we were like, ‘We can do this.’ We just had to work for it.”
South Kingstown emerged as North’s top challenger, with its own new-look group that was intent on starting a championship streak of its own. But Saturday belonged to the Skippers thanks to a tight win in the opening set and a steady effort from there.
“I think it was just a couple of execution plays,” South Kingstown coach Iain McCoy said. “I thought we were able to serve well and get them out of system, but the difference was, they were still getting kills on those plays. We just couldn’t get over the hump there.”
Meeting in the championship for the second time in the last three seasons, the Skippers and Rebels delighted the big crowd with a nip-and-tuck first set. North jumped to a 6-1 lead, then South won six points in a row. From there, neither team led by more than two points until the Rebels won eight of nine to take a 22-17 lead.
An error by the Rebels stopped the onslaught, and Draper followed with a block. Ashtyn Novasad came off the bench and provided a big spark with a service point and an ace to get the Skippers within one.
The Rebels pushed back to set point at 24-23, but the Skippers staved it off thanks to a hitting error and a Lonergan kill. The teams went back-and-forth before a block by Ella Maack and an ace by Carly Lafferty locked up the win for North.
“With the big crowd, a lot of noise, a good team on the other side, there were a lot of nerves,” Draper said. “We all had them. It was just about working through them. We had to tell ourselves, ‘We’ve worked through big crowds, good teams.’ We just had to do it again.”
In two previous meetings between the teams, South Kingstown won the opening set before the Skippers rallied. The new script may have set the Rebels back.
“I think the first set was crucial,” McCoy said. “We were right there. It was tough to battle back because North is such a good team. They played an amazing match.”
The Rebels regrouped for an early lead in the second set, but the Skippers steadily turned it around. A 4-4 tie turned into a 9-5 lead, then a 13-8 advantage. Later, two kills by Lonergan and one by Draper made it 19-15. The Rebels made their move to get to 20-18, but Tessa LaFrenier came up with a kill and the Rebels couldn’t return a hit in the night’s longest rally. A serve that wasn’t returned made it 23-18. On set point, Draper landed a kill for the 25-20 win.
The Skippers played a cleaner brand of volleyball in the second set.
“The coaches say all the time to just focus on the first pass,” Lonergan said. “When you really do that, you can do a lot.”
It continued in the third. After a kill by Payton Driscoll, and a block and a kill from Ava Brock staked the Rebels to a lead, North came back for a 9-8 cushion. Brock followed with two more kills to get South to an 11-9 edge, but the Skippers went on to one of their best stretches of the night. A kill by Draper, an ace by Lonergan, a kill by LaFrenier and a kill by Maack made it 13-11. Then a block by LaFrenier and a kill by Draper bumped it out to 17-12.
Making one last comeback effort, the Rebels worked to a tie at 20-20 thanks to a kill by Grace Clark, a kill by Sierra Thompson and two straight aces from Clark.
“The fight on this team was awesome,” McCoy said.
But the Skippers didn’t let their rivals complete the comeback. Lonergan landed a kill on the next point and Lafferty delivered a block. Another kill by Lonergan made it 23-20. After a hitting error on North and a kill by Natalia McNeal got South to 23-22, Draper put the Skippers at match point with a kill. A hitting error on the Rebels finished off the 25-22 win and the championship.
“It was really fun,” Maack said. “Especially after last year, none of us have ever experienced this, stepping on this court. We were all just super excited to be here. Losing our first game of the season, we wanted to come out and show what we worked for all season.”
It was a difficult ending for the Rebels, who had taken their own journey of improvement this season on the quest for a repeat championship.
“Just a great year,” McCoy said. “North is really tough. I wish the season was longer so we could play them one more time.”
The Skippers wouldn’t mind a longer season, either – just to stay together.
“Just one of the more likeable groups of kids,” coach Brian Garrepy said. “We’ve loved all of our teams, but this group just made things really easy. We had some illness issues. We just got through it. I don’t think anybody in here decided that they wanted something more than another.”
North Kingstown reigns supreme again, but with a group that did it for the first time. The banners of old belonged to their predecessors. This one belongs to them.
“When I was a freshman and a sophomore, it’s kind of intimidating to walk into a gym with so many advanced players,” Lonergan said. “But it just goes to show – if you try and you put in the effort, you can put yourself in the same position that they’re in. Ackolwedging that as a group and knowing that we could come together and get here was really important.”
