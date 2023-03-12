SOUTH KINGSTOWN - On the same floor, against the same team, the North Kingstown High School girls basketball team returned with a vengeance.
In a rematch of last year’s semifinal loss, the Skippers played some of their best basketball of the season in the first half and answered Ponaganset’s charge in the second half to win 58-46 on Saturday at the Ryan Center.
The win sends North Kingstown into the state championship game.
“Honestly, it feels unreal,” senior Jordan Moreau said. “It was kind of like déjà vu but with a different outcome. I’m excited for my team that we were able to pull through this year.”
Since the creation of the open state tournament in 2015, this will be North Kingstown’s first appearance in the championship round. The Skippers won the state title in 2014, the year before the league switched to the divisional and state tournament format. The program has won four state titles overall.
Last year, North won the Division I crown and was the favorite to win at the state level, too, when Ponaganset stunned them at the Ryan Center. The Chieftains rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat the Skippers, then went on to win the state title.
It was hard not to feel some déjà vu on Saturday. Everything was a carbon copy, even the locker room they were assigned to.
But their game made it different.
The Skippers came out fast, playing tight defense, forcing turnovers and running every chance they got. In halfcourt sets - where they have been known to get bogged down - they drove hard to the basket. And they didn’t let Ponaganset standout Ella Pierre-Louis dominate the backboards like she did last year.
“Got it done,” head coach Bob Simeone said. “We knew we had to play 32 minutes. We weren’t going to turn the ball over, we were going to protect the ball at the end of the game. And we wanted to attack the basket.”
Ponaganset led 10-8 in the first quarter when the Skippers landed their first punch, a 13-2 run that gave them a lead they never lost. Maddi Krug, Jillian Rogers and Ellie Bishop got it going. Moreau scored twice on drives to the bucket inside the final 40 seconds to make it 21-12 after one quarter.
The Skippers kept rolling in the second quarter. They didn’t allow a field goal int he final 4:30 and ended the half on a 10-1 heater, highlighted by a Rogers 3-pointer. It was a 35-19 lead at the break.
A switch to a zone defense helped Ponaganset made a bit of a move in the third quarter, certainly enough to get the déjà vu going again. The lead was 12 with 1:47 remaining - the same margin the Chieftains came back from last year.
North Kingstown delivered its first set of answers soon after.
Bishop ended a three-and-a-half minute scoring drought with a jumper from the corner at the 38-second mark. After a Ponaganset turnover, Moreau set up Jaelyn Holmes for a 3-pointer at the third quarter buzzer and she drilled it, putting North up 46-29.
Another Ponaganset push in the fourth quarter required another response and the Skippers came through again. The Chieftains opened the quarter on a 9-2 run to get within 10, and North didn’t make a field goal until the 4:28 mark. This time, it was Rogers take control. The senior made a long lead pass to Holmes for a layup that pushed the lead back to 12. Then she hit a runner in the lane and came up with a steal. She dished to Holmes on the break, and Holmes converted the layup to make it 54-38.
With 3:11 left, time was on the Skippers’ side, and they continued to finish strong. Moreau answered a Ponaganset 3-pointer with a putback, and Holmes got loose on the break for a layup with 1:47 left that made it 58-41. A 3-pointer by Julia Castelli with 1:38 left was Ponaganset’s last basket of the game.
“We kept our heads together and we stuck together,” Moreau said. “Last year, we kind of fell apart toward the end of the game.”
Holmes led the Skippers with 17 points. Rogers added 13 points, as did Moreau, who was sidelined with an injury when the teams met in the regular season this year.
The Skippers will face Bay View for the title on Sunday at 3:30 p.m., at the Ryan Center. The eighth-seeded Bengals have been on an impressive run in the tournament, which included a win over No. 1 seed and D-I champ Juanita Sanchez.
