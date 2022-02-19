The Narragansett boys basketball team won a Division I playoff game for the first time in program history Friday night.
And the Mariners don’t want to stop at one.
With a 62-58 preliminary-round victory over Portsmouth on Friday night the eighth-seeded Mariners have given themselves a chance to mak some noise in the D-I bracket. They’ll visit top-seeded La Salle on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals.
“That’s what it’s all about - getting the wins at the right time,” head coach Phil Rattenni said. “Now that we’re in a bracket, it’s survive and advance. We definitely made it interesting, but what’s never a question with these guys is that they work hard. They did what they had to do. I’m happy for them. They deserved it.”
The Mariners have won five of their last six games, including an upset of Bishop Hendricken in the regular season finale.
Against Portsmouth, they took control early and built a 12-point halftime lead. It grew to 18 early in the second half before the Patriots - the 2020 and 2021 Division II champions - made their move. They got as close as three on two occasions, but the Mariners answered both times. Peanut Chaloux drove for a bucket with 2:01 left that made it 60-55. After a runner by Ben Hurd made it 60-57, Chaloux drove again and this time found Tyler Poirier for a bucket with 21 seconds left that secured the win for Narragansett.
“It’s a great ride to be on with these seniors,” Rattenni said. “They compete, they want to be here, they never have a bad day. Even after a loss, they come back and they’re ready to move on. They’ll enjoy this one tonight and then it’s back to work.”
Chaloux led the Mariners with 18 points and Mekhi Wilson scored 17. Matt Calabro added 10 points.
La Salle had a bye to the quarterfinals after going 18-0 in league play. Narragansett gave the Rams one of their toughest challenges, losing 55-53 on Jan. 14.
“It was a while ago. It was a tight game,” Rattenni said. “I think everybody is a better team now than they were a month and a half ago. I just think we’ll go there and play hard and let the chips fall where they may. Nobody’s beat them yet. Why not us?”
Rebels fall to Hope
The South Kingstown boys led into the fourth quarter but watched Hope rally back for a 66-63 win in the Division II preliminary round on Friday night.
Twenty-eight points by Lavell Shepard weren’t quite enough for the Rebels. Hope took the lead 64-63 on a broken-play bucket by Jelon King with 2:25 left. Shan Folger scored on the break with 1:42 left to put the Blue Wave up 66-63. The Rebels had several chances to deliver a rally of their own, but couldn’t push through. Shepard just missed a deep 3-pointer in the final seconds as Hope held on.
In addition to Shepard’s big night, the Rebels got 11 points each from Declan Wholey and Luca Prodigio. Folger had an enormous night for Hope, finishing with 34 points.
“It was a tremendous high school basketball game,” head coach Henry Herbermann said. “I couldn’t be more proud of my team. Two teams played a great game. Folger was terrific. We game planned for him. I thought my guys executed the game plan, but sometimes better offense beats good defense. Lavell was tremendous.”
The loss ended a solid first year in D-II for the Rebels, who went 10-8. Shepard finished as one of the state’s top scorers in his senior season.
“Lavell had a huge year. He played so hard, and he’s a super talented player,” Herbermann said. “It was a privilege to coach him, and it was a privilege to coach all three of these seniors. Declan Wholey played tremendously, especially in the two biggest games of the year - senior night and tonight. He was outstanding. And Danny Biller was playing terrific basketball until he got one hurt. He needed one more game on the schedule to come back. I’m proud of him. He kept showing up to practice, cheering his teammates on and working to get back. And all the young guys played great. Everybody made plays. We wanted to keep going, so it hurts, but I really am proud of them, and it’s been a good season.”
North Smithfield holds off Prout
Prout’s lone win in a challenging stretch run came against North Smithfield. But with more on the line, the Northmen won Friday’s playoff rematch 59-48 to advance in the Division III playoffs.
The loss stopped a strong campaign from the Crusaders, who won eight of nine games in the middle of the season before going 1-6 in their last seven games. Most of those were against top contenders, and Prout came close to winning a few. They lost to Moses Brown by one point, Times 2 by three and Ponaganset by one point.
A 66-49 win over North Smithfield on Feb. 9 gave the Crusaders some confidence, but the rematch played out differently. Early foul trouble was costly for the Crusaders, who stayed close but couldn’t get over the hump.
Brennan Mellor led Prout with 18 points, Casey Bazzano scored 13, and Nick Perry and Chris Pimentel had six each.
The Crusaders will bid farewell to a seven-man senior class that delivered a memorable year.
Mariner girls bow out
Just when the Narragansett girls basketball team was finally back to full strength and starting to put things together, the season came to a quick end.
The Mariners dropped a 37-32 decition to Lincoln School in the preliminary round of the Division III playoffs on Friday night. It was a reversal from the regular season finale just three days ago, when Narragansett beat the Lynx 44-37.
Narragansett had won six of its last seven games, salvaging what had been a disjointed season due to COVID-19 issues.
Lincoln School will visit top-seed Shea/Tolman in the quarterfinals.
