NORTH KINGSTOWN — A young North Kingstown High School baseball team was one inning away from making a resounding first impression but has settled for making a pretty good mark so far this season.
The Skippers led powerhouse Bishop Hendricken into the seventh inning of last week’s season opener before the Hawks rallied for a 4-3 win.
“We scored all our runs in one inning and didn’t add on, then we couldn’t close it out,” head coach Kevin Gormley said. “I give Hendricken credit – they got five hits in the last inning. But we came off the field with our heads held high. It was good to go there and be competitive. Obviously, they’re an elite program and we’re trying to get back to that level.”
The Skippers got into the win column with a 4-2 victory over Cumberland last Wednesday then rallied past Pilgrim for a 7-5 win on Saturday in their home opener at Lischio Field. The Patriots got some revenge on Monday with a 3-2 win, putting the Skippers at 2-2.
“We had a tough loss against Hendricken and that made us realize, ‘We want to win,’” junior catcher Josh Lincourt said. “I was impressed. Honestly, I thought we might get kind of beat (by the Hawks). But we held our own and did what we had to do. We built some confidence.”
The spring of 2020 might have represented a return to prominence for the Skippers. Gormley had returned to the helm in 2019 after a few years away. A number of freshman were on the varsity roster that year and were set to welcome in another strong class, while teaming up with a good senior group. The cancellation of the 2020 season put the breakout on hold, but the youth movement is ready for center stage now. The lineup is dominated by juniors and sophomores and features two D-I commits in juniors T.J. Gormley and Evan Maloney.
“I like this group,” Kevin Gormley said. “They get it. They’re a gritty bunch. We’ve been down a couple of times. They battle. It’s fun to coach guys like that.”
A comeback was necessary in Saturday’s game. Junior Braeden Perry followed up a strong performance against Hendricken with two scoreless innings before Pilgrim touched him up for four runs in the third.
Lincourt helped the Skippers chip away. He smacked an RBI double in the bottom of the third, then blasted a solo home run over the right-field fence in the fifth, cutting Pilgrim’s lead to one.
In 2019, Lincourt saw varsity action as a freshman. In the long gap between seasons, he hit a growth spurt and is now a power-hitting catcher batting cleanup.
“He’s a beast,” Gormley said. “That home run was hammered.”
Relief pitchers Noah Quarella and Wyatt Daft kept Pilgrim from adding to its lead. The defense did its part, particularly in the fifth. With the bases loaded, Maloney reached over the fence on the first-base line to catch a foul pop-up.
The Skippers continued on the comeback trail in the sixth inning. Sophomore Will Brew led off with a base hit and classmate Andrew Ciarniello followed with a bunt single. The two ran wild from there, each scoring on wild pitches, with Ciarniello’s tally putting North Kingstown in front. T.J. Gormley added a sacrifice fly to score Robbie Lamond and Lincourt plated Maloney with a sac fly.
Gormley closed out the win in the top of the seventh, navigating some tense moments to do it. Pilgrim moved within two runs on an RBI by Chase Pariseau, and had the tying run on base when Gormley escaped. Kenny Rix was hit by a two-strike pitch but the umpire ruled that Rix had leaned into it, which leads to a called strike, and in this case, a game-ending strikeout.
“The guys that struggled today, I thought they gritted it out at the end,” Kevin Gormley said. “We’re battling and we’re winning games.”
The Skippers hope to have speedy senior infielder Justin McCarthy – a starter since his freshman year – back from injury at some point. He was hurt during the spring football season. The Skippers had a number of other players on the gridiron, which made for a tricky start to baseball season.
“We had a ton of guys play football so it’s been hard. I give the guys credit,” Gormley said. “They’ve come and worked hard every day. We’re still trying to find ourselves a little bit, but we’ve played good baseball through three games.”
Following the loss to Pilgrim on Monday, the Skippers were set to return to action Wednesday against Smithfield.
