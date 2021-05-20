As the state of Rhode Island continues to see positive trends in all COVID-19 metrics, Gov. Dan McKee this week rescinded the state's mask mandate for residents who are fully vaccinated. That means, for the first time in over a year, Rhode Islanders who are two weeks past their final dose of either the Moderna, Pfizer of Johnson and Johnson vaccines are no longer required to cover their faces or socially distance in all but a few public places. Still, some residents do not feel fully comfortable shedding the masks that have become commonplace outside of their homes. Do you plan to continue wearing a mask while in public this summer? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

