SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Narragansett High School girls swim team didn’t win a dual meet for two years.
Now it hasn’t lost one in two years.
The Mariners beat Rogers 74-20 on Monday at Tootell Aquatic Center to secure a second consecutive unbeaten season in Division III. The Mariners finished 7-0 after going 10-0 last year. In the two years prior, with a small team stuck in a higher division, they went 0-9.
“We finished it off. Undefeated for two years,” head coach Jody Waranis said. “This year, I always think the key is that we have really good numbers. We have 17 girls who are swimming right now. They’ve all been able to compete at a high level, and this year, we’ve been back to practicing five days a week, which has been huge. We’ve seen the girls who swim really strong swim their best times and other girls cutting like 10 seconds off their times from last year.”
The Mariners won every event in Monday’s season finale, and flashed plenty of depth, too. Abby Bauman, Maddie Tally and Livy Waranis each won two events to lead the charge. Bauman took the 100-yard freestyle in 59.50 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:06.40. Tally claimed the 200 freestyle in 2:11.96 and the 100 butterfly in 1:11.13. Waranis won the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:34.95 and took the 500 freestyle in 6:13.34.
Isabel Tahlmore and Daizy Sweetman also grabbed first-place finishes. Tahlmore won the 50 freestyle in 27.95 seconds while also taking second in the 100 freestyle. Sweetman captured the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.08 and took second in the 100 butterfly.
Other individual scorers were Julianne Harris, Eliana Sahagian, Ellie Wooten, Natalia Salvadore, Maggie Taplin and Quinn McGill.
The Mariners also racked up points in relay events, winning all three. Taplin, Sweetman, Waranis and Tahlmore teamed up to take the 200 IM in 2:04.93. Tally, Bauman, Tahlmore and Taplin claimed the 400 freestyle relay in 4:13.31. The 200 free relay team of Tally, Waranis, Norah Healey and Anna Tally also took first.
“Commitment from them in a time where we could finally be back in the water everyday,” coach Waranis said in summing up the season. “They’ve worked really hard.”
In addition to the dual meet success, the Mariners have put some marks in the program record books this season. Bauman is the new owner of the program record in the 500 freestyle. Taplin has climbed to number three in the 50 freestyle, the 100 freestyle and the 500 freestyle. She also ranks just below former four-time state champion Michaela Degnan in the 100 backstroke.
Monday’s meet was also the stage for Senior Day festivities, with the Mariners honoring Livy Waranis and Helena McCarthy. Waranis has been a multi-sport standout for the Mariners and has committed to swim at St. Michael’s College. McCarthy, who has down syndrome, is a beloved member of the team and has been swimming well in the 50 freestyle.
“Helena will be swimming for the Special Olympics this summer,” Jody Waranis said. “She has beaten some swimmers this year. She broke into 49 seconds today. It’s amazing. She’s going to swim divisions in a points event. That’s a huge accomplishment.”
The Mariners will now turn their attention to the postseason, where they’ll be aiming to defend their Division III title. The format was different last year due to COVID, with teams competing head-to-head. The more traditional championship meet format returns this year, and the Mariners should still be in the mix. They also have an eye on the state meet, with a few swimmers looking to place.
“The girls that are training every day, they’re going to do what they can do,” Waranis said. “To me, a high school team is about taking every one of those 17 girls and finding something they’re good at, and getting them to place. I think the difference between us and other teams with high numbers is if our girls who don’t swim year-round go out there and start placing. And I think they’re going to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.