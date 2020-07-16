Following the cancellation of its spring season, North Kingstown Youth Lacrosse has gotten a few of its squads together for summer workouts, and on Thursday at the Quonset fields, the organization staged intra-squad games for boys teams in the fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade age groups. In the fifth-sixth division, the White Team held on for a win over the Black Team 10-9. The Black Team nearly tied it in the final seconds, but the goal it scored came just after the buzzer. The seventh-eighth grade game was also a thriller, with the Black Team coming back from a five-goal deficit to force overtime. Kole Mancini scored the game-winning goal in the extra session, giving the Black Team a 14-13 victory. Pictured, clockwise from below, Kyle McManus tries to get around Blake Grislis; Cooper Berthelot keeps the ball away from Owen Standley; and Riley Strough lines up a long shot.
Photos: Michael Derr
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.