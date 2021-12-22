SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Another matchup with a Division I contender had to be chalked up as another step in the learning process for the South Kingstown girls basketball team.
The young Rebels built a lead in Monday night’s game but couldn’t hold off Scituate. The Spartans used big runs in each of the last two quarters to go in front, then stopped South’s last-ditch comeback attempt for a 46-43 victory.
It was a third straight solid effort to start the season and a showcase for the team’s potential, but the loss dropped the Rebels to 0-3.
“We played tough,” head coach Rob Cruz said. “Like I just said to them, we learned a lot from what happened tonight. Hopefully, next time out now, we can get a win.”
The Rebels expected to have some growing pains, and they also expect to get better. It’s easy to see how it will happen. There’s talent, athleticism and depth. It’s just a matter of gaining experience and limiting miscues. Turnovers were an issue on Monday night, with the Rebels often looking like they were getting ahead of themselves. They shot the ball well from the outside and played good defense, but couldn’t sustain solid play for long stretches.
“We had trouble down low, had some turnovers,” Cruz said. “Scituate played well down the stretch. You’ve got to give them credit. Well coached, they did some good things.”
The first half saw the Rebels lead by as many as six. Sophie Mahar upped the cushion to eight early in the second half before Scituate made the first of its two runs, a 10-0 burst that put the Spartans up by two. South Kingstown pushed back, eventually ending the third quarter with a 35-33 lead thanks to a putback by Abby McDonald.
Scituate surged again early in the fourth quarter, using a 9-0 run to build a 42-35 lead. A 3-pointer and a runner by Celine Barbera, plus free throws by Avery Martin got the Rebels back within range. They trailed 46-43 in the final seconds, when a 3-point try by Victoria Hancock was off the mark as time expired.
Barbera and Mahar were bright spots in the loss, the sophomores combining for 31 points. Barbera had 17 and Mahar scored 14.
“The sophomore class is very deep,” Cruz said. “They’re doing a lot of good things, the whole sophomore class. Obviously, the guards played really well tonight.”
The Rebels will continue the quest for their first victory after Christmas, when they head to Westerly for the Westerly Community Credit Union Holiday Tournament. League play picks back up Jan. 3.
“Our goal is to get ourselves better and hopefully we can be a dangerous team,” Cruz said.
