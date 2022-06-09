SOUTH KINGSTOWN - The Prout softball team has had a flair for the dramatic in the postseason. There was the walk-off hit in the opening round, then the seventh-inning rally in the winners bracket semifinals, when the opposing pitcher was on the brink of a perfect game.
Those were nothing compared with what happened Wednesday.
From a 6-0 hole in the early innings against Toll Gate, the Crusaders worked themselves back into the game. Still trailing 7-4 in the seventh inning, they rallied to force extra innings. And down 9-7 in the eighth, they came back again. Jett Cronin’s two-run single gave Prout an incredible and improbable 10-9 walk-off win and a berth in the championship round.
“We really fought for it,” Cronin said. “We’ve known since the beginning of the season we could get here.”
Prout will await an opponent from the losers bracket - either Toll Gate or Mt. Hope - in the championship round. The title game is penciled in for Saturday at Rhode Island College. The Crusaders need one win for the title, while their opponent would need to win twice.
For much of Wednesday’s game, it looked like Toll Gate would be the team in the driver’s seat for the weekend. The Titans scored early and often in building the 6-0 lead and kept Prout’s bats quiet. The Crusaders finally broke through with three runs in the fourth inning. Another run in the sixth made it 6-4, but Toll Gate answered with a run in the top of the seventh. The Crusaders trailed by three runs with three outs to work with.
Abby Smith started the rally by drawing a walk, but the Titans were on the brink of defusing it quickly. A sacrifice bunt led to the first out and a pop-up put Toll Gate one out away from the win. Molly Green - the hero of Monday’s win over East Greenwich - stepped in and lined a base hit up the middle to plate Smith. She advanced all the way to third when the ball got past the center-fielder. Soon after, she scored on a wild pitch, getting Prout within one.
Emily Jacques followed with a walk, reaching base as the tying run. Meadow D’Iorio brought her home with an RBI double.
“I’ve been in a slump recently,” D’Iorio said. “I was nervous coming up to the plate because it was do-or-die at that point. I was just trying to get something into the gap and get everyone moving on the bases.”
Toll Gate escaped with the score still tied. After two intentional walks to load the bases, a pop-up to shortstop ended the inning.
While momentum was on Prout’s side, the Titans came back with a vengeance. A leadoff single by Delaney Wilson and a two-out infield hit by Honor Meunier put two runners on. Kathryn Motta brought both of them home with a triple to deep center field. Motta tried to stretch it into a home run but was thrown out at the plate for the final out of the inning.
That would turn out to be big - because the Crusaders kept coming.
Smith again started the rally, this time leading off the eighth with a double. Emma Manzo followed with a bunt single, though Smith was caught off third when Manzo made a move toward second. Manzo ultimately made it to second, while Smith was tagged out on a close play sliding back to the bag.
The out didn’t slow the Crusaders down much. Ashley Kaiser was hit by a pitch, and both runners moved up on a wild pitch. After Toll Gate intentionally walked Green, Jacques hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Manzo and making it 9-8.
D’Iorio was due up, but the Titans didn’t give her the chance to play hero again, opting to walk her. With Prout again down to its last out, it was up to Cronin instead, and the freshman delivered. Cronin golfed a 1-1 pitch over third base and in front of the left-fielder. Kaiser scored the tying run, and Green raced around third with the winning run.
“I knew they were probably going to walk Meadow after the big hit she had before,” Cronin said. “I was like, ‘Oh no, it’s coming down to me.’ I’ve been in positions where I’ve been up with two outs a lot throughout the season. I’ve been batting in the nine hole, but we’ve been moving people around a little bit. I ended up in that position today, and I was happy that I performed, especially for these seniors.”
The Crusaders are making their first trip to Rhode Island College since 2018, when they won the Division II title.
