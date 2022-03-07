SOUTH KINGSTOWN - The same brand of hockey that carried South Kingstown into the Division III finals now has the team one win away from a title.
The fourth-seeded Rebels match high-powered offense with steady play in its own end for a 5-1 victory over Narragansett/Chariho in game one of the Division III championship series on Saturday night in front of a big crowd at Boss Arena. Game two of the all-South County matchup is slated for Monday at 6 p.m.
“Very pleased at the effort,” South Kingstown coach Rick Angeli said. “We continue to buy into the little things that create winning hockey teams. They’re starting to execute.”
Nariho was coming off its own very strong performance in the semifinals - and had beaten and tied South Kingstown in the final week of the regular season - but got away from what it did best when it took the ice for the championship.
“I think we just played a game that was very uncharacteristic of us,” Nariho coach Ryan Meade said. “We were sloppy, we were out of position a lot. That’s something that we need to focus on in Monday’s game. The way we played to get here was not the way we played tonight.”
The first period featurd the kind of fast-paced hockey that you’d expect from two of the highest scoring teams in the state. The Rebels got the early lead from a surprising source. Their top line typically provides the bulk of the scoring, but it was the third line that broke through, with freshman Michael Peters scoring on a rush with Declan Friedt. Garrett Kirwin was also credited with an assist.
“I told these guys during the week, having done this for 30 years and having won championships, a lot of times when you win championships, it takes guys who you don’t expect to do it, coming out and stepping up,” Angeli said. “That’s all part of a winning team. I’ve seen it year after year. It was great for those guys to do it for us. They got the ball rolling.”
Nariho answered just over two minutes later as Mason Kosiorek fired in a one-timer on the move in the left circle. Ben Avedisian and Matt Beaudry assisted.
The Gulls had a good look on a Jacob Correira breakaway soon after, but South Kingstown goalie Joe Bruno made the stop. Nariho survived a pair of odd-man rushes by Eison Nee and Cody Granville.
With 1:31 left, the Gulls went on the power play, but it was the Rebels who broke the tie. Granville got loose on a breakaway and was turned away, but kept the puck in and converted his next chance. Nee tallied the assist, as the short-handed goal put South on top 2-1.
“Everyone was feeling the nerves, but I think we found ourselves very quickly,” Nee said. “We were playing as a team, unselfish.”
The second period was scoreless, and shots on goal were even at 10 apiece heading into the third. It still felt like anybody’s game - until the Rebels grabbed it and ran.
Colin O’Grady made it 3-1 just 39 seconds into the third period on a breakaway with Nee.
“We talked about how we absolutely, 100 percent had to score the next goal,” Angeli said. “To come out and get it in the first 40 seconds was huge. It kind of changes the direction of the game a little bit. And then we were able to lock it down.”
Nee added a power play goal with 6:02 left, then scored again on a rush with Granville to make it 5-1 with 1:08 remaining.
Nee finished with two goals and two assists as the Rebels’ top line took over.
“What can I say about my top three guys?” Angeli said. “It was an extremely solid effort, top to bottom.”
Bruno made 12 saves for the Rebels, continuing a strong performance in the playoffs. With good play in front of him by Ethan Hood, Robert Dwyer, Shea Sullivan and Garrett Kirwin, the Rebels have allowed just two goals across four playoff games.
“Joe was fighting it a little bit early, but he settled in in the second period and made the big saves that he needed to make,” Angeli said. “Defensively, we were running around a little bit in our own end. We were out of our structure. We talked about it at the end of the first and we really talked about it at the end of the second. I think we did a really good job defensively of getting to pucks quicker and really locking it down in the third period. The third period was really complete from start to finish. Really pleased with that.”
The Gulls will be looking for a bounce back on Monday.
“We understand bad games happen,” Meade said. “It’s how we respond and battle back and approach the next one. Hopefully we can turn the page and give them a fight on Monday. Our backs are against the wall.”
And the Rebels know what that means.
“Always nice to win the first game, but it’s a three game series, and we’ve got to be ready to go Monday night,” Angeli said. “Nariho is a great team and I expect that we’re going to get everything they have on Monday. We’re pleased for tonight, but we haven’t won anything yet.”
