NORTH KINGSTOWN — The same four teams that were in the Division I boys soccer semifinals last year made repeat appearances this season.
Unfortunately for North Kingstown, the result was also familiar.
Tolman beat the Skippers for the second consecutive year, pushing forward with wind at its back in the second half and scoring a late goal to win 2-1 on Thursday night at the Anthony C. Perry Complex.
“Both halves, the team that had the wind looked like they were really in control,” North Kingstown head coach Paul Fanning said. “They’re a really good team. They know how to win games. When they sense that opportunity, you can see it lifts them. They have some very good players. They know how they play, they know how to produce goals, they know how to keep you from scoring. As the momentum changed a little bit, I think we got away a little bit from what we were trying to do.”
The win secured a third straight trip to the championship for the Tigers, who lost to South Kingstown in the title game. North Kingstown was seeking its first title game appearance since 2014. A finals berth this year would have set up a tantalizing matchup with the rival Rebels, something that has happened only once in the championship round, in 2007.
The Skippers were coming off a dramatic win over East Providence in the quarterfinals. Tolman awaited, continuing to be a frequent roadblock. In 2018, Tolman beat the Skippers 2-0 in the quarterfinals. The semifinal meeting last year also ended in a 2-1 score.
The teams met in a non-league game this year and North Kingstown won 1-0. It was part of an uneven start to the season for the Tigers, who eventually hit their stride but were the last team into the playoffs from the D-I-East subdivision. They had to win a play-in game over Hendricken, then knocked off No. 1 seed Portsmouth to make the semis.
The two straight playoff wins had the Tigers rolling, and they seized an early opportunity on Thursday. A handball in the box led to a penalty kick for Tolman in the 21st minute. Aliou Sissoko converted it for the 1-0 lead.
The advantage lasted less than a minute, though, as North Kingstown’s Dan Goba delivered an answer in the 22nd minute.
“Really happy with that,” Fanning said. “You’d just like to see some of that drive a little bit more, because it seemed right off the kickoff they were determined to get that goal back.”
While the Skippers were happy to find such a quick response, they were playing with the wind in the first half, and weren’t thrilled to head to halftime locked in a tie.
With the same wind on their side after the break, the Tigers carried much of the action. They missed a few chances before coming through in the final minutes. Darius Davis broke the Tigers out on a counter-attack and the ball ended up bouncing high near the top of the box. A momentary miscommunication by North Kingstown left the door open for Nicolas Torres, who managed to slip a shot into the net despite not hitting it cleanly.
North Kingstown had won several games on late scores this season but this time wasn’t able to generate another chance after Tolman took the lead. Nelton Semedo finished with six saves for the Tigers.
“I’ve been saying all year we needed to finish games off earlier and we never figured that out,” Fanning said. “Tonight was an example. We had some chances. No super obvious ones. But little ones, and that’s what it takes to win close games.”
“I think the wind was a big factor, for sure,” Tolman coach Dan Silva said. “We weren’t ourselves in the first half. Playing three games then having a couple of days off, it kind of throws off your rhythm. The wind, we got bailed out on that penalty kick. The second half, our guys just started playing and it was what we’ve been doing the last few games.”
North Kingstown had a shuffled lineup due to some key injuries, including one to standout midfielder Ryan DeLessio.
“We’re dealing with a lot of injuries, moving people all over the place,” Fanning said. “It just all added up to not working out.”
The season featured some memorable moments and should set the team’s young core up well for the future.
“Other than the masks, you wouldn’t know it was any kind of different year,” Fanning said. “They took it just as seriously. They wanted to do well. We never had to go into quarantine. The kids followed the rules. The team was really together and behind it. I think it was a good experience as far as being a part of the team, whether the results were there or not.”
