This week, Congress passed a $900 billion coronavirus relief package that calls for an additional round of $600 checks to many Americans. At the same time, Rhode Island leaders officially approved a new state budget that fully funds the state's education formula and does not call for new taxes or fees for the 2021 fiscal year. Do you believe that state and federal officials have done an adequate job helping support its citizens financially during the coronavirus pandemic? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

You voted: