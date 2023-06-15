FOXBORO — If you’re Ed Lee, the stars couldn’t have aligned any better regarding the opportunity offered by his favorite NFL franchise.
“I was little. Probably around seven or eight. Like a lot of kids, I liked winning,” said Lee in response to being asked about the genesis surrounding his fandom for the New England Patriots. “I started liking them and have liked them ever since.
“It’s a dream come true to even be here.”
The latest pinch-me moment occurred Monday on the backfields behind Gillette Stadium. It was day one of the three-day mandatory minicamp with Lee flashing his ability as an all-around athlete – from fielding kickoffs and punt returns to making catches over the middle of the field. An undrafted rookie out of the University of Rhode Island, Lee in some respects is still orbiting cloud nine.
“It was emotional for sure. There are 32 teams and the opportunity I get is with my favorite team. Just excited to be here,” said Lee, citing Wes Welker as his favorite New England player.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds, Lee also referred to Deion Branch and Julian Edelman, two former New England players who like Welker thrived as the team’s slot receiver. Before meeting with the media Monday, Lee stood on the practice field next to Troy Brown – the original great slot receiver of Bill Belichick’s two-plus decades in Foxboro. Brown now coaches the team’s receivers and kick returners, hence his voice carries extra weight concerning Lee and his desire to stick with the Patriots.
“He’s knowledgeable and knows a lot. He’s been there and done it,” said Lee about Brown, who played his entire 15-year NFL career with the Pats. “Going through this process, he kind of relates to me as well. You can’t ask for anything better.”
The intrigue surrounding Lee’s association with the Patriots ratcheted up several levels last week. He was signed as a rookie free agent after initially being brought aboard on a tryout basis during the team’s post-draft rookie minicamp. On the surface, the ability to remain onboard for the latter portion of organized team activities and minicamp would seem to bode well for someone in Lee’s undrafted shoes.
“I’ve kind of always been overlooked in a sense. Coming out of the draft and having nowhere to go … I’ve been in that position before. Then the opportunity presented itself and I’m trying to make the most of it,” he said. “Initially, it didn’t hit me when I first got the call. Once I got in the locker room and in the team meeting room with Coach Bill [Belichick], it was, ‘I’m here.’ Definitely a great experience.”
Lee put himself on the NFL map following a strong final season at URI. Within Colonial Athletic Association circles, he led all 2022 participants in receiving yards (908 on 56 catches). He also returned 14 punts for 158 yards. It was a breakout season for someone who had been on the Kingston campus since 2017.
Looking back, getting in front of Patriots front-office personnel in conjunction with a local pre-draft day helped Lee get his foot in the door. From leaning on the rookies who have been in New England’s fold longer than him, to veterans like DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne, it’s about soaking up as much knowledge as humanly possible.
“Picking their brains as far as their best ways to study the playbook … I’ve learned so much in a week and looking to continue that,” said Lee. “Just putting in extra work and putting my head down and continuing what I’m doing.”
Outside of the Patriots, it helps that Lee has several places to turn to in his quest to further entrench himself as an NFL contributor. At URI, he spent time in the same receiving room as Isaiah Coulter and Aaron Parker, two guys who were once in the same boat as Lee as it relates to catching on at the pro level upon leaving college.
“Those are guys I still communicate with … pick their brains and see what they’ve been through. Hopefully, it can translate to what I’m doing right now. Those are guys who helped me on a day-to-day basis, honestly,” said Lee.
Of course, there’s no greater sounding board than having a father with an NFL pedigree. Lee’s father, Edward, was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 1982.
“We talk every day. It’s always good to have someone who’s done it before you and can relate to what you’re doing now. He’s helped me throughout this whole process. We have a great relationship,” said the younger Lee, who has been seen working out with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones after practice.
“Just trying to get that timing down and get any extra work that I can,” said Lee. “It’s definitely been a good process … learning a whole new system. Obviously, the NFL is much more complex than college. I’m learning.”
