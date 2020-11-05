Coming off strong debuts in the dual-meet season, two Narragansett High School freshman runners announced their presence on a bigger stage Saturday.
Madeleine O’Neill won the girls championship and Bowen Healey finished third in the boys race in the freshman state meet at East Greenwich High School.
O’Neill beat out young stars from perennial powerhouses like La Salle, East Greenwich and North Kingstown to claim the title. She finished in 14 minutes, 59.32 seconds, just ahead of La Salle’s Mia Bettez at 15:00.55. Ava Peters of East Greenwich finished third, and North Kingstown’s Rory Sullivan placed fourth. Portsmouth’s Katie Yalanis rounded out the top five.
In the dual-meet campaign, O’Neill had already made a splash. She started with a bang in the first meet of the season, leading all runners in a matchup against Chariho and Toll Gate. She finished fourth against a powerhouse North Kingstown team the next week, then topped the field against South Kingstown and Rogers before closing out the season with another win in a meet against Westerly and Prout. Stacking up well against upperclassmen in those races, O’Neill now officially reigns supreme among first-year runners in Rhode Island.
Healey also had a strong showing in dual meets. He placed fourth in his debut, then had his best showing Oct. 19 when he finished first in a race against South Kingstown and Rogers.
On Saturday, Healey took third behind Smithfield’s Jason Padula and Barrington’s Brandon Piedade. He beat Bishop Hendricken’s Will Olsen and Cranston West’s Patrick McDonough. Healey finished in a time of 13:58.69.
Also competing for the Mariners were Robert Cadwalader, who finished 70th in the boys race.
Among other area participants, Sullivan’s showing was the best for North Kingstown. Her fourth-place finish came in 15:40.85.
Also earning top-10 finishes were T.J. Blechman of South Kingstown, who took ninth in the boys race, James Masterson of North Kingstown, who grabbed 10th, and Jessica Mastrandrea of Prout, who finished 10th in the girls race.
North Kingstown’s boys and girls both finished fifth in the team standings.
Skippers take JV crown
In a landscape where top underclassmen are varsity runners if their times dictate it, you need depth to win a junior varsity title.
North Kingstown had it all season and showcased it Saturday in winning the girls junior varsity state meet on Saturday at East Greenwich High School.
Kate McEwen and Claire Lockwood went one-two for the Skippers and Gabriella Carnevale was close behind in fourth. McEwen won the race in 21:34.34.
Also scoring for the Skippers were Mackenzie Ulisse in 13th and Sophie Artery in 50th. North Kingstown totaled 63 points to beat East Greenwich and La Salle.
South Kingstown also had a runner in the top tier as Carmen Goff placed seventh. Ellen Galoob was 12th for the Rebels, who finished fifth in the team standings.
With three runners in the top eight, the North Kingstown boys nearly matched their counterparts’ achievement, settling for a runner-up finish behind Cumberland by just five points.
Sullivan Sears led the Skippers in sixth place, followed by Brady Carter in seventh and Dixon Wixted in eighth. Zach Hurwitz in 13th and Tyler Shammas in 15th rounded out the team’s top five.
