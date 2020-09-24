On the last day of summer, Little League all-star teams were holding on tight. Following the cancellation of official postseason play due to the coronavirus pandemic, Chariho Little League created 12U and 10U all-star tournaments that have drawn teams from all over the state. Twenty teams are in the 12U bracket and 16 are in the 10U group. Play in the 12U tournament opened on Monday, with the 10U tournament set to begin next week. North Kingstown/Wickford’s 12U team, which was hoping to contend for a state title this summer after winning the 11U championship last year, opened tourney play with a 9-0 win over Bristol. Narragansett fell short against Cranston Western in its opener on Monday night.
Should farm properties in South County be allowed to host events?
Lavender Farms owner Henry Cabrera has found himself in a battle with his South Kingstown neighbors recently as residents in town are protesting his use of the farm for weddings and other events they believe are too commercial. At issue is the interpretation – and resulting effects on neighborhood tranquility – of a town ordinance that says farms can host non-agricultural events, such as educational conferences, fundraisers for nonprofit entities, weddings and other personal recognition events. Do you believe farm owners in South Kingstown, and South County as a whole, should be able to host large-scale commercial events on their property? Let us know in this week’s poll question below.
