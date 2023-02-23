Narragansett was tops among Division III teams and placed fifth overall at the D-II/D-III sectional wrestling tournament this past weekend. South Kingstown also took part and won a pair of gold medals en route to seventh place.
The Mariners finished off an undefeated dual-meet season last week with a dramatic win over Mt. Pleasant, which locked up the division championship. At the sectional tournament, D-II teams took the top four spots, but Narragansett reigned supreme among its leaguemates.
Connor Winfield and Ray McConnell both won titles for the Mariners.
Winfield took the crown at 160 with an impressive run through the bracket. He pinned his first two opponents then won 9-0 in the semis. A forfeit in the first-place bout gave Winfield the title.
McConnell prevailed at 152 pounds. Seeded sixth, he upset the No. 3 and No. 2 seeds en route to the finals. There, he edged Jovan Padilla of Juanita Sanchez 8-5 for the championship.
Cash Teklinsky also medaled with a third-place finish at 126. Jack Giannetto, Drew Giannetto, Matt Nathaniel and Collin Morgan also placed.
For South Kingstown, Logan Reiner and Ben White both went home with championship medals. Reiner continued an unbeaten season with more dominance. The senior – a state runner-up last year – pinned each of his three opponents on his way to the title at 220 pounds. Reiner is ranked No. 1 in Rhode Island at 220 and third in New England. He has won four tournament titles this season.
White claimed first place at 126 pounds. He was seeded second and knocked off EWG’s John Kaminski with a pin in the finals.
Dante Peno and Greg Hopkins chipped in for the Rebels with fourth-place finishes.
