NARRAGANSETT — Two matchups with Middletown highlighted the difference that a month has made for the Narragansett girls basketball team.
On Jan. 16, the Mariners blew a double-digit lead in a disappointing loss to the Islanders. In Monday’s season finale, they beat the Islanders 40-29, capping off a a terrific second half of the season that saw them win eight of their final nine games.
“I think it’s just been maturity as a team and recognizing what we’re good at,” Narragansett head coach Kathryn Mahoney said. “They’ve really bought into our defensive pressure. Any game that we’ve won, it’s really been about defense.”
The hot streak allowed the Mariners to finish the regular season at 13-5, giving them a share of first place in Division III. The big finish included wins over Pilgrim and Toll Gate, the other teams that are at the top of the standings.
It’s been an impressive surge for a team that had an up-and-down ride in the first half of the season. The January loss to Middletown put the Mariners at 5-4, but it ended up as the turning point. The lone loss since then came last week against Exeter-West Greenwich.
Grace Blessing scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Mariners in Monday’s win. Brooke Caffrey added 13 points and Alexa Poirier had five. All sophomores, that group has helped lead the surge as they’ve gained experience.
“The offense is not necessarily always there,” Mahoney said. “We’ve got some younger players out there. I think they’ve grown as basketball players. They’ve seen that their offense isn’t always going to be there and they’ve learned how to diversify their games.”
Unlike the first meeting with Middletown, the Mariners finished strong on Monday. They trailed 26-25 after three quarters but allowed just one field goal in the fourth quarter, out-scoring the Islanders 14-3 to close out the win. Caffrey hit two 3-pointers to power the surge, and the Mariners locked down on defense.
“The first half, we stuck with it,” Mahoney said. “I think we were a little lackluster defensively and that’s kind of been our bread and butter all season. Once that became more consistent, it just energized us. That’s always correlated to success offensively. I think that was a game changer for us.”
The Mariners celebrated seniors Bridget Blessing and Anna Hart before the game. Blessing has been a contributor since her freshman season as a multi-sport standout. The same was true for Hart until an injury sidelined her this season.
“They’ve been impactful,” Mahoney said. “Anna had two older sisters on the team. Bridget has Grace on the team. They’ve been leaders kind of all throughout their careers. They’ve been leading since they were young. They came in with that composure. They were wise beyond their years.”
The Mariners now await their playoff marching orders. Whatever the seeding landscape, they are expecting a wild ride, given the parity on display in the division.
“I think anyone who makes the playoffs can win it,” Mahoney said.
