Down 9-0 after three innings of Sunday’s RI Elite League game, South Kingstown managed to avoid a mercy-rule ending and was very glad it did. The team still lost its fourth straight, 13-7 to Smithfield/North Providence, but comeback efforts represented signs of life in its quest to right the ship.
“Some bright spots,” manager Pete Podedworny said. “We got ourselves into a pretty big early hole, and it looked like we were heading for the 10-run rule. Jack Kesner and Aiden Burdick came in and picked up Ryan Gamelin on the mound and pitched well. The hitting tonight, we finally had a little juice.”
South Kingstown now sits at 2-5. After opening the season with two wins in its first three, the team fell short against Scituate, Upper Deck and New England Frozen Lemonade in a busy second week of the season. All the games were close. Scituate won 3-2, Upper Deck prevailed 4-0 and NEFL came out on top 4-1.
The first inning set Sunday’s game up to be a little different. Smithfield/North Providence loaded the bases with one out and took full advantage of the opportunity. Three singles and a wild pitch yielded five runs. It was one of those nights for Gamelin, who had pitched well in early-season action.
“He looked a little tired to me and he wasn’t able to locate his breaking pitch,” Podedworny said. “And they were just swinging the bats. They really came out swinging.”
The lead grew to 8-0 in the second inning and 9-0 in the third. With runners on second and third – who would have put the score into mercy-rule territory had they touched home – Kesner relieved Gamelin and ended the threat with a strikeout and a popout.
South Kingstown’s comeback push began in the bottom of the third. Lucas Crook singled, Burdick walked and Sam Laurie doubled to plate a run. An RBI single by Sam Craven and a sacrifice fly by Broc French made it 9-3.
Smithfield/North Providence added three runs in the fifth but South Kingstown again avoided the mercy rule, as Kesner stranded the 13th run at third base. In the bottom half, South Kingstown put four runs on the board, three of which scored on a bases-loaded double by French. An RBI fielder’s choice by Drew Kanaczet made it 12-7, but that was as close as South Kingstown would get even though it would threaten again. Smithfield/North Providence escaped bases-loaded jams in both the sixth and seventh innings to secure the victory.
“By far our best game at the plate,” Podedworny said. “We thought we were going to have everybody tonight but we were still missing a couple of guys. It was going to be nice to see this order as it can be going forward. But it still worked out good – we had some bright spots. The way that was going, I thought for sure we were on our way to the 10-run rule, but the kids battled back. They did a nice job.”
South Kingstown is in the midst of a week off before heading into the second half of the season, which begins with a trip to Cranston on Monday to face Gershkoff.
Having seen almost everybody in the eight-team circuit, Podedworny sees his team as a younger group compared to the rest, but one that can compete.
“Seeing some of these kids on the other teams, it shows up physically,” Podedworny said. “But it’s a team of good players. As long as the progression goes up, it’s a successful season for us. Everybody makes the playoffs. I think our pitching is going to be OK and that’s the big thing for us.”
