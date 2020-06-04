Sports. So often, they find a way to bridge life’s difficulties, providing a reprieve from what ails us, a distraction from anxiety or pain.
For both the athletes and the fans alike, active courts or fields somehow allow a return to perceived normalcy. Post 9/11 is an example. Baseball must be played. Professional and college football must go on. The sooner the better. It is in everyone’s best interest. Let’s soothe the pain.
There is the same talk in the world of COVID-19. Society needs the games. While difficult to find a scenario to put the athletes back on the field and the fans safely in the stands, there is a general sense it will be good for everyone. Sports is considered the cavalry. When they return, we will all be better for it.
Except this time, it is different. In so many ways, the entire game has changed. And the reasons strike at the very heart of why we love sports in the first place.
At its very core, athletics pull individuals together that are as different as societal diversity itself. Our teams and games bridge socioeconomic backgrounds, race, religion, and beliefs. This diversity varies greatly by sport and team, but it is part of every unit.
It is one of the reasons why we as parents want our children involved in the games, at least at some point in their lives. They learn so much about so many, none the least of which about themselves.
They learn about finding a way to merge different talents and backgrounds toward success and toward the greater good. It is the same process we hopefully follow in our adult lives, regardless of our profession or activities. We look to fuse the different contributions and guide them toward the optimal result.
Thus, it is with our children in their world of sports, or music, or theater, or any activity in which they place themselves. They work together. They struggle together. And there is nothing we want more than to have our children defend their teammates when the going gets tough, to stand tall and strong when one has been wronged. It is one of our proudest moments as a parent.
In this case, the very core of the larger team process has been impacted. That same bond that led sports through the most difficult times has been penetrated. Its core has been damaged. And we are unable to move forward the same way. Sports cannot transcend this tragedy. We cannot simply start the games and expect the healing of wounds.
We talked about the value of diversity. Well, it works both ways. We are quick to accept the contribution of the diverse toward overall success. But what happens when these same teammates are negatively impacted? Do we do something? Do we say something? Or do we just sit back and casually observe their plight, feeling for them but not pursuing some peaceful path toward equity?
You see, teamwork does not end when stepping over the lines of play. It is not limited in time by the shrill of a referee’s final whistle. When we exit the locker room, the bonds are not severed or even frayed. The ties of brotherhood and sisterhood have no barriers at all. They just get stronger over time.
In the United States Marine Corps, the saying is, “once a Marine, always a Marine.” And I am sure that same thought process holds true with all our armed services. You are joined for life. It is part of a never-ending unity.
With the recognition of teamwork, we need to make the leap from athletics to our community as a whole. The same characteristics apply. Sports just transition us into life. One is just a steppingstone to the next.
And our community is made up of the same individuals who have been beside us through all our challenges. Good and bad. Thick and thin. Except, part of this same core has once again taken a terrible hit. In this situation, it is our African American teammates. The next time, it might be another demographic. But the bottom line relates to the impact as we are all weakened when our core is undermined.
I have been blessed over my many years to have the opportunity to play sports, participate in business, and gather in community, with more African Americans and minorities as a whole than I could ever count. Like so many, there was never more thought than considering each of us just a valuable part of the unit, no greater and no less than the next player or colleague.
When we filter through all the noise, it all becomes rather simple. We are all just looking for the chance to be a part of the team, to participate on an even playing field, to be equal in every way. It does not sound like much to ask. To be equal in every way.
Bill Barry is a North Kingstown resident. He writes about the local sports scene, sports parenting and more in a regular column.
