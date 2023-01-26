NORTH KINGSTOWN — A whirlwind seven-day stretch that began with North Kingstown’s first loss of the season ended on a higher note.
The Skippers came out of the gauntlet with their best and most dramatic victory of the season, a milestone for their coach and a win in a championship rematch.
On the heels of a loss to Barrington last Wednesday, the Skippers went on the road Friday and beat defending state tournament champion Ponaganset on a buzzer-beater. The victory was the 200th in the career of head coach Bob Simeone, who was saluted Tuesday night at home before win number 201. The Skippers stayed on track Tuesday with a 58-44 victory over Bay View, the team they beat for the D-I title last season.
The Skippers are now 10-1 in league play and own the best record in Division I. They were perfect until Barrington slowed them down, with the Eagles winning a 47-46 grinder. The response was strong on Friday, as the Skippers earned a measure of revenge against Ponaganset, the team that beat them in the state tourney semifinals last year.
The game was a thriller, with Ponaganset surging late and forcing a tie on a 3-pointer in the final seconds. But the Skippers went quickly the other way and freshman Alex Watson beat the horn with a layup that gave North a 57-55 victory.
“We knew we wanted revenge on them,” senior Katherine Martone said. “We focused in practice, coach prepared us well. The finish was great – especially by the freshman.”
It was a memorable way to reach a landmark for Simeone. He has headed the program since 2010, compiling a 201-94 record and winning two championships. Under his watch, the Skippers have played an up-tempo brand of basketball that has made them an annual contender. Five of his players have gone on to play college basketball and two have won Gatorade Player of the Year honors. His teams have made the playoffs in 11 of his 12 seasons.
Simeone has shared many of his wins with family. His daughter Kayla is an assistant coach with the Skippers. Son Brandon has previously served as an assistant. With family in the stands Tuesday, the team surprised Simeone with a brief pregame ceremony.
“To do it our senior year with him, we’re really happy. It’s a great milestone. We’re happy for him,” Martone said. “He’s got his intense side, but he’s a great coach on and off the court. He teaches us a lot in life and basketball.”
Win number 201 looked like it might be as tough to get as 200, until a dominant third quarter by the Skippers. Bay View trailed by three at halftime and made it a one-point game early in the third. From there, North ramped up its full-court press and stormed to a 17-0 run that blew the game open. Bay View went the final 4:39 of the quarter without a point.
“The second half, once we started running, we were good,” Simeone said.
The Bengals made a push in the final minutes but North kept them at arm’s length and had no trouble closing out the victory.
Rogers led all scorers with 23 points. Martone joined her in double figures with 15. Jaelyn Holmes added nine points. Siera Baptista led the Bengals with 14.
The Skippers continued to get some quality minutes from their bench. The game-winning play by Watson against Ponaganset was a confidence boost for the whole crew.
And North is looking to get stronger soon. Senior captain Jordan Moreau, who has been out the last few games, is due back soon. Sophomore center Maddi Krug, sidelined all year, is working her way back and will provide a major boost to the front line.
“It’s going to help a lot,” Simeone said. “We’re getting up to full strength.”
The Skippers are slated to face Classical on Friday before another tough stretch next week, with games against Rogers, La Salle and South Kingstown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.