Inspirational stories? Sure, there are a few favorites from over the years. Between coaching basketball and baseball before having a family, involvement in our children’s sports as a parent, and as an observer of youth activities for decades, a few stand out from the rest.
Sometimes there are individuals and events that come together to leave a lasting impression. Identifying the best of the best is no easy assignment, as there are so many young people that have touched our lives. But a few, for a particular reason or two, remain with me many years later.
One that comes to mind relates to a young basketball player I coached several decades back. I had him as a 15-year-old, coming off a season where he had missed making his high school’s freshman team, albeit for the best program in the state. At about the same time our season was starting, he was again trying out for the school team, this time hoping to make the junior varsity team as a sophomore. It was an elite program where few get cut from the freshman team and still have a shot of making the squad going forward. I was pulling for him, but with his physical stature as a rail thin, small point guard, I sensed he might not stand out enough to be selected.
Our practice was on a Friday night and I was keeping an eye out for him, hoping upon hope that perhaps he would bring good news. Why did I have some confidence he might have a shot? He told me with a laser-like focus the countless hours he had put into playing the game anywhere he could find one since being cut from the freshman team. And he had gone into detail on his intense workout regimen over the past 12 months to be sure he was better conditioned that anyone on the team. Beyond being a skilled player, his attitude was sincere and infectious, one of those kids in the huddle who stared at you like you were a mastermind and then did all he could to follow every single instruction to perfection. As a coach, I had to feel he was the kind of person every leader would want for the sake of the team.
Our 7 p.m. practice was approaching and at 6:50, always early, Adam arrived. Smiling from ear to ear, he went on to tell me he had made the team, perhaps the last person kept, he explained, but on the team.
I kept in touch with Adam the next season and learned he was the last player kept on the varsity squad as a junior. Sound familiar? The following year, I watched him on television as the starting point guard on the state championship team. First team all-state. We always root for good people, but we also pull for those who are willing to pay the price for their dream.
While not all attempts end with these results, just having the determination to strive valiantly was a success in itself. This message should resonate with all of us and certainly with our youth. As Theodore Roosevelt suggested, “If he fails, at least he fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
Another absolute winner of a memory is more recent. In a time and age where the team concept seems to have taken a back seat to personal goals, tales of those putting team first are cherished. One of our local boys basketball teams was loaded with talent and making a push towards the state playoffs. On the bench, as he had been for his junior and senior years, sat a solid athlete, big and strong, but just not able to crack the regular rotation of such a talented squad. But he maintained his positive attitude seemingly knowing that it takes every team member, not just the stars, to make a successful team.
Early on in the state tournament, a starter went out with an ankle injury. At that moment, patience, commitment and team orientation met opportunity. This big, burly center entered the game and never looked back, starting and excelling the rest of the way. Alex was as influential as any teammate as he exacted his will on the tournament and etched his place in school memories. And it was a byproduct of team before self, a young man who was humble enough to focus on the success of the team with the hope that his time may come. And it did.
Why these two stories? What distinguishes them from so many others?
Ultimately, when the human spirit is able to persevere and overcome, it carves a place in our memory that survives the test of time. These couple of narratives are terrific examples.
Depth of personal character has a way of creating something from nothing, bridging the gap between impossible and plausible, leaving the door open for the most irrational of goals to be just a check mark of success to those who have the courage to dare greatly.
