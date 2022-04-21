220421ind NarrWrestlingSA.jpg

Narragansett head coach Mike Gallagher, Collin Morgan, Connor Winfield and assistant coach Mike Millen.

 Submitted photo

The Narragansett High School wrestling team was honored with the Team Sportsmanship Award at the Rhode Island Wrestling Coaches Association banquet last week. Pictured with the award are head coach Mike Gallagher, captain Collin Morgan, captain Connor Winfield and assistant coach Mike Millen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.