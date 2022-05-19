It started with T-shirts and progressed to a few good causes along the way. Now the Narragansett soccer alumni group is helping local students advance their education goals.
The group that has organized alumni games for more than 30 years has formed a non-profit foundation to award scholarships to college-bound student-athletes. Three $500 scholarships will be awarded this spring in the debut of the program.
“It’s really taken off,” said former Mariner Bill Harrison. “It’s reaching far above just collecting money for T-shirts. It started so simple, but that just goes to show how we’ve kind of stuck together through 35 years. People are so willing to give back to our soccer family.”
The Fallen Mariner Foundation is named in honor of several former players and some additional members of the soccer family who have passed away in recent years. It’s the latest cause for a dedicated group of Mariner soccer grads whose bonds have remained strong over the years. Since the early 1980s – not long after the program made its debut – players have gathered for an annual alumni game, inspired by longtime coach Tom Ashley.
The game eventually sparked fundraising efforts. It began when a few alumni wanted to chip in for the T-shirts that Ashley was buying for the alumni game. He refused the money, instructing them to give the money to the booster club and the soccer program. Later, the group collected funds to support causes close to the hearts of their soccer family, like the foundation for a rare disease that a former Mariner’s daughter had been diagnosed with.
Christopher Hewitt, an alumnus who lives in Japan and had previously donated soccer balls to the Narragansett teams, decided to get the scholarship program started in honor of former teammate Joey Trotta, plus a few other members of the Narragansett family. Ashley’s late wife, Kathy, and two bus drivers who doubled as unofficial team managers – Doug Smith and Jim Christiansen – are among the others that the foundation is saluting.
“Chris wanted to do a little bit more and he said, ‘Hey, why don’t we start up a scholarship fund?’” Harrison said. “He’s donating the first three years of scholarships and then we’re hoping to raise the funds to keep it going for a long time.”
One senior from the Narragansett boys soccer team and one from the girls soccer team will receive scholarships, along with a child of a Narragansett alumnus, regardless of what school they’re graduating from.
It’s all part of the continued effort to keep the Narragansett soccer family going strong.
“It’s just that community support and the dedication of the players,” Harrison said. “Tom Ashley is really the glue to this. I think we wanted to give back and support Tom for the all the things he’s done for us. He influenced so many people. Chris has always said soccer saved him, Tom saved him. He didn’t think he would have made it through school without soccer and without Tom. That’s why he wants to help out. And I think a lot of people have been impacted in that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.