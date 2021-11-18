CRANSTON — With a championship on the line, the North Kingstown High School boys soccer team played the way it’s been playing since mid-September.
There was just one missing ingredient.
Top-seeded La Salle scored the game’s only goal late in the second half and beat the Skippers 1-0 in the Division I championship on Sunday at Cranston Stadium. The reuslt ended North Kingstown’s 13-game win streak.
“It’s disappointing,” North Kingstown head coach Paul Fanning said. “Obviously, they took their chance better than we took ours. I think we had some half chances – maybe a touch here or a little better technique and it’s more of an effort. But we did what we wanted to do, which was to compete, to not be afraid and to take it to them. I think, especially for a lot of the first half, we had them on the back foot and trying to adjust to us.”
The Skippers hadn’t lost since falling 3-1 to the same La Salle team on Sept. 18. That defeat was part of a surprising 1-2-1 start to the season – one that the Skippers steadily erased with a dominant run. Their 13-game win streak included victories over the other top contenders. In the playoffs, they beat Central Falls and then knocked off defending state champion South Kingstown to clinch their first finals trip since 2014.
On the other side, La Salle presented the last hurdle. The Rams have their good years and their great years and looked to be trending toward a great one this year. The only blemish on their record was a tie against Central Falls in mid-October.
The Skippers knew what they were up against and played the Rams better than they did in the regular season, when they fell into an early hole. This time, they were the aggressors in the early going and had an edge in possession and opportunities over the first 40 minutes.
But the score remained deadlocked.
“Our counter attack was working well with Dan Goba,” Fanning said. “They were trying to double-team him but they were backing off him pretty quick when he got on the ball. So that meant we had some room to operate. They kind of tightened that up in the second half, put some more people around him. But before they adjusted to that, it would have been great to take one of those chances.”
La Salle came out of halftime with a little extra spring in its step and turned the push into a goal. Michael Hofstetter got loose on the right side and rocked a shot off the far post and in.
“We moved our formation, moved a couple of our more defensive midfielders up the field a little bit,” Hofstetter said. “I saw the gap and I capitalized.”
“They started the second half with a lot of energy and we seemed a little bit slow coming out of the gate with kind of matching that energy,” Fanning said.
North Kingstown made a push but couldn’t get over the hump. A header by Dan Goba that hit the cross bar midway through the second half was the best opportunity. Two corner kicks in the final 10 minutes went nowhere. La Salle also blocked a free kick from 25 yards.
With strong defense and solid play by goalie Dante Figueira, La Salle sent the Skippers to their first shutout of the season.
“Once they scored the goal, they made it really tough,” Fanning said. “They dropped back and they can hold the ball up, so it’s hard to get yourself going. We had a few chances, but they don’t give up a lot of goals. Nothing’s going to come easy.”
It was a memorable fall for the Skippers thanks to the win streak. The coaching staff was also impressed with the improvement the team showed after last season.
“I’m really proud of them,” Fanning said. “We didn’t score a lot of goals last year and we kind of knew that wasn’t a way to hang around for a whole season. We had to get better at scoring goals, and I’m really proud that they did that. They were able to change the way they were playing.”
The Skippers will miss their senior leaders but will bring back several key players for another run next year.
“We’ll have some guys back and we have some JV kids with us here. The big thing is just normalizing it,” Fanning said. “Normalize that this is where we want to be, that we work that hard, that we’re tough to beat. This is where we should be at the end of the season.”
